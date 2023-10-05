Managing Domains on WordPress.com Has Never Been Better

Domains have never been better on WordPress.com. We recently launched a number of new features like multi-year registrations, domain forwarding, easy domain transfer, and bulk updates.

Your domain is the lifeblood of your online presence. For the last few months, we’ve been hard at work building a number of exciting features to ensure a world-class domain name experience on WordPress.com whether you have one domain or one hundred!

Below, we highlight a handful of new enhancements in how you manage and organize your domains on our platform.

Table of Contents

A fresh look for your domains dashboard

One of the first things you’ll notice is the stunning visual overhaul of the domain management dashboard. We’ve made significant improvements to make it more intuitive and enjoyable, especially for those of you with multiple domains.

Secure your domain for the long term with multi-year registrations

You can now secure your domain(s) for multiple years at a time, all the way up to ten years for most TLDs. Remember, you don’t need to have a website with WordPress.com to house your domain with us.

Amplify your brand with domain (and subdomain) forwarding

This feature is perfect for folks who want to utilize a unique domain name that will lead visitors to a specific site or page. Forwarding your domain or subdomain can be used for a number of purposes:

E-commerce Campaigns: Launching a product? Secure a catchy domain and point it directly to your product page.

Launching a product? Secure a catchy domain and point it directly to your product page. Rebranding: If your long-established domain isn’t snappy, mask it with a more memorable one.

If your long-established domain isn’t snappy, mask it with a more memorable one. Social Media Simplification: Make it easy for people to find your Facebook or LinkedIn by redirecting a unique domain straight to your profile.

Learn more about domain forwarding.

Easily transfer your domain to another WordPress.com user

If you’re looking to transfer a domain to another WordPress.com user, there’s no need to reach out to our Happiness Engineers. Do it yourself with a single click from the transfer settings page.

Learn more about domain transfers.

We’ve made it easier than ever to manage multiple domains. With our latest update, you can now perform bulk updates, like setting auto-renewal options or updating your contact details. No more clicking through to individual domain management pages.

DNS imports made simple

With every domain transferred to us, we attempt to discover and import your DNS records automatically to make sure your website, email, and other services continue working as expected after the domain transfer is complete. We also allow you to import all your DNS records using our new BIND file imports. Both those features are available to you to allow a smooth transfer of your domain. We still recommend all our users check and confirm all their DNS records were imported successfully to avoid any service interruptions.

Ready to dive in?

We can’t wait for you to try out these feature upgrades yourself. If you have domains with us already, visit your dashboard:

If you need a new domain, get started here:

And if you have a domain to transfer from Google or Squarespace, we’ll cover the fees for you and provide an extra year of registration. Learn more and get started here.

Thank you for choosing us as your trusted domain hosting provider. We’re excited to continue supporting your online journey and helping you make a lasting impact on the web.