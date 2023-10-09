Upcoming Webinar: Effortless Course Creation With Sensei

This month we’re introducing you to the full power of course creation, plugins, and custom domains.

The shift towards online education is more than just a trend—it’s a significant and lasting change in how we share knowledge with the world. Whether you’re an experienced educator, corporate trainer, or influential thought leader, our upcoming webinar will equip you to set up and manage your own online course effectively.

In this comprehensive live demonstration, our WordPress.com specialists will walk you through the process of creating, managing, and monetizing your online courses using the Sensei Learning Management System (LMS) plugin with WordPress.com. You’ll learn:

Setting up your course outline

Creating engaging and educational content

Utilizing AI educational tools

Other tips for managing your courses

This valuable webinar is free to attend and will conclude with a live Q&A. Don’t miss this chance to elevate your educational or training initiatives through the synergistic capabilities of WordPress.com and Sensei. We’re offering two sessions the week of October 16th—sign up below!

Don’t miss our other October webinars!

This month we’re introducing you to the full power of WordPress plugins and the critical role a custom domain plays for your site. Both sessions aim to provide the tools required to elevate your website to new heights.

Picking the Perfect Plugin

Extend your website’s capabilities beyond its basic functions with the right plugins. In this interactive session, our Happiness Engineers will guide you through the process of selecting, evaluating, and managing plugins to enrich your WordPress.com site. Learn the essentials to make informed decisions that cater to your site’s unique needs.

Mastering Custom Domains

Unlock your site’s full potential with a custom domain. In this session, you’ll learn how to find, register, and connect the ideal domain to your WordPress.com site, and the advantages of adding a domain-specific email addresses to increase your email open rates. Our experts will provide the knowledge you need to manage your domain with confidence.

Join us for our October live webinars, carefully curated to benefit both novice and experienced site owners. Each webinar is free to attend and features a live Q&A session with our expert Happiness Engineers. Make the most out of your WordPress.com experience by attending these invaluable sessions.