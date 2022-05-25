Introducing WordPress Starter: Make Your Mark

Every site starts with an idea. WordPress Starter is a new, beautifully pared-back plan designed to put that idea center stage. For just $5/month.

Like the WordPress Pro plan (more on that below), WordPress Starter brings you the fastest WordPress managed hosting on the planet. Unlimited site traffic. And a revolutionary price.

Make Your Mark

From building your audience with a blog. To sharing your business, design, expertise, or experiences with the world. If you’re looking to make your work visible, and make it visual, the Starter plan has you covered.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Put Your Stamp on It – with a Custom Domain

WordPress Starter unlocks custom domains – the ability to make your site’s address on the web your own.

So instead of your web address looking like this:

My-site.wordpress.com

You can put your stamp on it, and make it look like this:

My-site.com

It’s the artist’s signature that separates a Picasso from a print.

If you want to own a piece of the web, a custom domain makes a powerful statement. And your first year of domain registration is on us.

Make It Visual. Make It Visible.

Photos and images can really set your site apart. Making it visual goes a long way to making it visible.

Starter gives you a big boost in storage – a roomy 6GB for all your photos and images. So you’ll never need to think twice about adding visual flavor to every post. And every page.



From Visible to Profitable – with Simple Payments

As your site and audience grows, WordPress Starter has everything you need to start taking payments from your site visitors.

Simple payments – included with Starter – bring you three ways to do exactly that:

The Donations Form block gives you a simple way to accept tips and donations

The Premium Content block opens up the option to sell one-off, monthly, or yearly premium content

The Payment Button block gives you a fast way to take payments and set up subscriptions with Stripe



Track Your Success – with Google Analytics

Finally, Starter opens up an integration with Google Analytics. If you’re ready to dive a little deeper than the default WordPress.com stats, connecting your site to GA opens the door to a world of information.

Who’s visiting your site, who’s coming back for more, and which content is really resonating with them is the tip of the iceberg.

WordPress Starter vs. WordPress Pro

So what’s the difference between WordPress Starter and the recently announced WordPress Pro plan?

WordPress Starter

WordPress Starter unlocks custom domains and the space to make your site beautifully visual and visible. It does that with a big boost in storage for your images – from 1GB on the free plan to 6GB on Starter. It also includes simple payments to get you started selling content, donations, and subscriptions. And with its Google Analytics integration, you’ll always be able to dig deep on what’s resonating with your audience, so you can double down on your success.

And with Starter, you’ll never have to worry about site traffic. Because traffic is unlimited.

Starter is a solid place to land if you want a great looking, blazing fast blog or website with simple payments baked in, but don’t want or need to dig deeper into design customization, interactivity, or integrations.

Starter costs just $5/month.

WordPress Pro

WordPress Pro unlocks access to over 50,000 plugins and themes – an infinite, open library of ways to customize the features, interactivity, integration and design of your home on the web. Whatever your ambitions.

Pair that with:

Everything included with Starter

50GB of storage for images, audio, and videos

A full range of ecommerce and payment tools (with even lower processing fees of just 2.9% +30¢), including the full power of WooCommerce out of the box

Advanced SEO, design, and social media tools

Beautiful premium themes

Google Analytics integration

Automated one-click backups

SFTP and database access

A free custom domain for your first year

Unlimited user admins

The ability to earn ad revenue from your site

Premium expert support by email and live chat

And a lot more than we could comfortably fit into this paragraph.

Which gives you the raw power to build and grow any site, store, and audience you can think of. Whether you’re starting out, or you’re a seasoned WordPress publisher.

Pro is $15/month, billed annually.

Spoiler: There’s Another Reason We Called It Starter

We called the new plan WordPress Starter because it gives you an affordable way to get a beautiful site started and shipped. But that’s not the only reason.

Coming soon, we’ll be introducing a range of add-ons that pair with Starter to give you an extra boost. It’s an a la carte way to add just what you need to Starter. And nothing you don’t.

Stay tuned for more updates on that. In the meantime, we’d love to hear what’s important to you in the comments.

Questions? We’ve Got Answers