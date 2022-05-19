Your Website Looks Great. So Should Your Emails.
A Fresh New Design For Subscriber Emails
We recently rolled out some fresh, flavorful updates to the design of the emails that go out to your subscribers when you publish new posts to your site. With this new design update we worked on modernizing the out-the-box email templates that come with your WordPress.com website.
Clean, Content-First Design
Let’s take a look at the new look and feel.
Design can have a huge impact on engagement. With the new update, your subscribers will get a fresh looking email when they subscribe, receive a welcome email, and whenever you publish new posts. The new designs put your content first, and look beautiful on any device.
1. Confirmation Email
When a site visitor subscribes to your updates, the first email they’ll get will ask them to confirm their subscription. This helps make sure that the person subscribing is the owner of the email address shared. Just in case.
To put your personal stamp on that email, you can edit the message that gets sent out. Just head to: Settings → Reading → Follower settings → “Blog follow email text”, and you’re all set.
2. Welcome Email
Once your subscriber has confirmed that they’re good to go ahead, they’ll receive a Welcome Email. This one’s really important.
It turns out that the average open rate of Welcome Emails is 82% (GetResponse, 2017). So, for every 100 emails you send out, 82 people will open them. Compare that with the average email open rate of just 21%, and it’s easy to see how making a good first impression really matters.
3. New Subscriber Email
We don’t leave you out, either.
At the same time your new subscriber gets their Welcome Email, you’ll get a New Subscriber email. So you can celebrate.
4. New Post Updates
Now your subscriber’s all set, they’ll get a fresh new email every time you add a new post to your site. That’s one more reminder that you’re out there and publishing. And one more reason to keep coming back for more.
Getting Started
Email is one of the best ways to reach your site visitors, with 4.3 Billion users around the world forecast for this year alone (Statista, 2021).
On WordPress.com, tapping into that huge audience is as simple as adding a block to your site. Check out our support guide for the subscribe block to walk you through how to get that up and running.
Adding the block makes it a couple-of-clicks simple for your site visitors to subscribe to your content.
And once they’ve subscribed, they’ll receive all of your latest updates – with the new, fresh design – direct to their inbox.
18 Comments
Seems awesome !
I’ve noticed no image appears in the emails to subscribers. Is that intentional? Is there a setting to turn it back on? Love the new design.
I kinda like this new Email design. It is decent.
The emails themselves though — to subscribers, every time I post — have drawn some complaints. Some readers say the photos appear elongated now.
Great
Hi, is there a way we can customize the Welcome Emails? I want to give my subscribers a free-ebook when they sign up for the newsletter.
I like the email design. Looks more modern.
Thanks for sharing, pretty good job!
Ce que je trouve regrettable c’est que vos vidéos de tutorial ne sont pas en français et a cause de ca je suis ralenti si ce n’est bloqué!?
J’aimerais vraiment pouvoir bien comprendre et faire moi-même le tous sauf la compréhension des vidéos me bloc?
Avez-vous une solution?
Thank you for letting us know. While the videos are currently only available in English, we have complete documentation in French at https://wordpress.com/fr/support/. I hope that helps 🙂
I like clean and modern but this new design drifts perilously close to cold and institutional.
Going forward. Looks crisp. clear of clutter.
Oh neat, I didn’t know we could personalize our welcome emails! Neat. Nice new look.
What I an missing in the new design is that I don’t get a link to the new subscriber nor any mentioning of / link to some of their posts. The same holds true for e-mail notifications to me of likes or comments in my blog. Both helped me a lot to find blogs I like.
Beautiful!
Awesome!
Thanks! I like nice, quick update info. Easy to read and still leaves me with plenty to think about.
Great look, but…
– Could you stick site name to logo on the left (Logo|Site name)?
– for non American sites, could you set post date to appropriate format (DD/MM or even better : DD/MM/YY)?
Thanks
