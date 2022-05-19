Your Website Looks Great. So Should Your Emails.

A Fresh New Design For Subscriber Emails

We recently rolled out some fresh, flavorful updates to the design of the emails that go out to your subscribers when you publish new posts to your site. With this new design update we worked on modernizing the out-the-box email templates that come with your WordPress.com website.

Clean, Content-First Design

Let’s take a look at the new look and feel.

Design can have a huge impact on engagement. With the new update, your subscribers will get a fresh looking email when they subscribe, receive a welcome email, and whenever you publish new posts. The new designs put your content first, and look beautiful on any device.

1. Confirmation Email

When a site visitor subscribes to your updates, the first email they’ll get will ask them to confirm their subscription. This helps make sure that the person subscribing is the owner of the email address shared. Just in case.

To put your personal stamp on that email, you can edit the message that gets sent out. Just head to: Settings → Reading → Follower settings → “Blog follow email text”, and you’re all set.

2. Welcome Email

Once your subscriber has confirmed that they’re good to go ahead, they’ll receive a Welcome Email. This one’s really important.

It turns out that the average open rate of Welcome Emails is 82% (GetResponse, 2017). So, for every 100 emails you send out, 82 people will open them. Compare that with the average email open rate of just 21%, and it’s easy to see how making a good first impression really matters.

3. New Subscriber Email

We don’t leave you out, either.

At the same time your new subscriber gets their Welcome Email, you’ll get a New Subscriber email. So you can celebrate.

4. New Post Updates

Now your subscriber’s all set, they’ll get a fresh new email every time you add a new post to your site. That’s one more reminder that you’re out there and publishing. And one more reason to keep coming back for more.

Getting Started

Email is one of the best ways to reach your site visitors, with 4.3 Billion users around the world forecast for this year alone (Statista, 2021).

On WordPress.com, tapping into that huge audience is as simple as adding a block to your site. Check out our support guide for the subscribe block to walk you through how to get that up and running.

Adding the block makes it a couple-of-clicks simple for your site visitors to subscribe to your content.

And once they’ve subscribed, they’ll receive all of your latest updates – with the new, fresh design – direct to their inbox.