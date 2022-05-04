New: Free SEO Course
The field of search engine optimization is complex and the sheer volume of information can be daunting and overwhelming. That’s why we’ve launched our latest course to provide a straightforward and easy-to-follow introduction to the world of SEO.
A successful website is a labor of love. I know, first-hand, how much work goes into getting a site launched. But the effort can’t stop there, because for most people, the whole point of publishing a website is to get people to see it.
If your goal is like mine and you want to see a gradual increase in your site’s visitor traffic, a solid marketing strategy is needed. And no strategy would be complete without good SEO practices. SEO stands for search engine optimization, and as technology is always changing, optimizing your site for search engines, like Google, is a continual undertaking.
This is why we launched our FREE course, Intro to Search Engine Optimization (SEO).
In this course you will:
- learn what SEO is and why it’s important
- understand how to find and apply keywords
- equip yourself to create stand-out content that gets results
By registering, you’ll get access to our course platform, where you can work through each lesson at your own pace and take your time to really put that knowledge into practice with your existing and future content.
Not available in Canada?
The course is available for everyone, all around the world. You will need to sign up for an account on the WordPress.com Courses site when registering.
ONLY for users in the USA?
The course is available for everyone, all around the world. You will need to sign up for an account on the WordPress.com Courses site when registering.
I’m sorry, but I can’t register for any program if I don’t know exactly when (date and time) it will be given. Can you please provide these details? Thank you.
The course is designed to be one, where you learn at your own pace. There are no dates or times to sign up for. You will, however, need to sign up for an account on the WordPress.com Courses site when registering.
Ok great, thanks!
I’m outside the US and managed to sign up via the dropdown menus. I have registered, as I did another WP course (Bloganuary). I agree with Ellie though, time and date details would be good as well as a mention of what you said about the design of the course as a learn at your own pace one. This type of information is important to me as, as a person with disabilities that affect stamina and concentration, I need to plan my days carefully to get the most out of them. I love studying and give courses my all and I’m sure this information about the time/date/course design will benefit others.
