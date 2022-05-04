New: Free SEO Course

The field of search engine optimization is complex and the sheer volume of information can be daunting and overwhelming. That’s why we’ve launched our latest course to provide a straightforward and easy-to-follow introduction to the world of SEO.

A successful website is a labor of love. I know, first-hand, how much work goes into getting a site launched. But the effort can’t stop there, because for most people, the whole point of publishing a website is to get people to see it.

If your goal is like mine and you want to see a gradual increase in your site’s visitor traffic, a solid marketing strategy is needed. And no strategy would be complete without good SEO practices. SEO stands for search engine optimization, and as technology is always changing, optimizing your site for search engines, like Google, is a continual undertaking.

This is why we launched our FREE course, Intro to Search Engine Optimization (SEO).

The field of search engine optimization is complex and the sheer volume of information can be daunting and overwhelming for even the most fluent internet surfers. SEO has come a long way since Google first launched in 1996 and many practices that were considered strategic back then are now viewed as black hat tactics, which can penalize your site.

Luckily, we’ve launched our latest course to provide a straightforward and easy-to-follow introduction to the world of SEO, which will give you a solid foundation of what you can do to ensure people have the best chance to find your content when they search online.

In this course you will:

learn what SEO is and why it’s important

understand how to find and apply keywords

equip yourself to create stand-out content that gets results

By registering, you’ll get access to our course platform, where you can work through each lesson at your own pace and take your time to really put that knowledge into practice with your existing and future content.