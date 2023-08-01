Transfer Your Google Domains to WordPress.com—On Us
We’re also matching Google’s pricing for top-level domains.
A domain is your most valuable online asset. A great domain name says something about you—your personality, your work, your creative spark. People understand this intuitively: when coming up with new ideas for a business or website, we don’t start with design or specific content. We start by giving it a name.
But if your domain name is currently with Google Domains, things recently became complicated. You may have heard that your account has been sold to Squarespace. Everything is expected to transfer and close later this year.
Fortunately for you, you’re not locked into that deal. And we think we can do better. For the first million domains that move from Google to WordPress.com, we’ll pay your transfer fee, which also extends your registration for an additional year.
That’s just the beginning. Here’s our commitment to you when you bring your domain from Google to WordPress.com:
- Your renewal price will be the same or even lower than what you were paying with Google Domains—and that goes for every one of the 400+ top-level domains (TLDs) we offer. This will also apply to existing WordPress.com customers across most domains, meaning that in many cases we’re lowering your prices!
- This isn’t a temporary thing. We’re committed to keeping domain prices low, and will only raise them if our wholesale costs go up (we’ll run our domains business like Costco).
You may know WordPress.com as a leading platform for building stunning websites, but we’ve been a domain name provider for over a decade. You don’t even need a site or hosting plan to manage your domains with us.
And you’re getting much more than just a URL:
- Performance: Our DNS speeds are faster than Google, GoDaddy, and DigitalOcean. But don’t take our word for it. Feel free to check for yourself at dnsperf.com.
- Privacy: Unlike at many other registrars, privacy protection is free. (There are a few exclusions for non-U.S. domains.)
- Security: We install SSL for free for all domains hosted with us. And when you host your site at WordPress.com, we provide serious security features to keep your site running smoothly such as real-time backups, one-click restores, malware scanning, WAF (web application firewall), DDOS mitigation, and more.
What it really comes down to is that WordPress.com, along with the larger Automattic family, is committed to the open and inclusive web. Our mission is to democratize publishing for the entire world. Ultimately, we will always support your ability to truly own your content and identity on the web.
And it all starts with your domain.
Why is this recording playing on ALL comments etc I’m opening? Even before I opened this post
Hi Brenda 👋 I’d be glad to look into this. How are you viewing the post?
On my phone, using Jetpack
I was working my way through my notifications.
Great. Thank you for that context. We’ll look into it.
Hi Brenda, we’ve muted the video by default which should fix this issue. Please do let me know if you continue to have issues.
I will do. Thanks Eric
I went back and played the comment to my post where this was happening. Its still happening. Sorry
What is the link to the domain renewal pricing?
Hello Aladdin 👋
Our prices can be found at https://wordpress.com/support/domains/domain-pricing-and-available-tlds/.
In the transfer tool, we will also show you the pricing for each of the domains that you enter.
Estimados WordPress.com News,
Espero que se encuentren bien. Me gustaría saber si podrían proporcionarme más información sobre el proceso de transferencia de dominio y cómo puedo comenzar.
Agradezco de antemano su atención y apoyo en este asunto.
Saludos cordiales, Werner Ward
Hello Werner 👋
You can access the transfer flow at https://wordpress.com/setup/google-transfer which will also provide instructions on how to get started.
Can I transfer my 1&1 domain at no charge?
Thank you for letting us know about your interesting in transferring from 1&1. At the moment, the offer only applies to domains transferred from Google Domains.
I hope that I am not taking on too much or more than I can handle.
My site is. RogerCummiskey.com
I believe my domain is with WordPress not Google. Am I right?
Shelton Bissell
Hi Shelton 👋
That is correct, your domain is already with WordPress.com.
Hej, vad skulle det kosta om jag flyttade mina 2 domäner till er? Jag har en på svenska med å i månssonskultur
If your domains are currently with Google Domains and can be transferred here, the transfer is free. It adds one year to your registration.
And you can find our standard domain pricing here. Let us know if you have questions!
My domains is at a private web hotel in Sweden.
OK. This promotion is just for Google Domains, but you’d be welcome to transfer your domains here if you’d like. Here’s how.
How do I know who my domain is with? I always thought it was with WordPress. If that’s the case, do I need to do anything?
J
No problem – your domain is safely here with us. This promotion is for people who have domains through Google.
I transfered my domain to bluehost and not google.i dont underdtand this message. Kindly explain
This announcement is for folks whose domains are through Google Domains. It sounds like you don’t, but if you know people who do, this is a great deal for them.
What if you’re domain use with GoDaddy? Same deal if you transfer?
Karen
Hello Karen, currently this offer only applies to domains transferred from Google Domains.
