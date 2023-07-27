Even More New WordPress.com Themes for July 2023

We had so many new themes published in July that we needed a part two for our monthly roundup.

In July, we published so many new designs that a "Part Two" of our monthly theme roundup is in order. Check out these latest stylings especially if you have a blog or portfolio.

To create Fotograma, our designers borrowed from the fun and unique Stacks theme, which gives your website the look of a professional presentation. To that concept, we added a Cover Block to make this a one-page portfolio theme perfect for a photographer who wants to make a big visual impact.

Curriculum is a resume-like theme that echoes the structure of a professional profile page like you’d find on LinkedIn. It features original a unique visual structure and navigation, and a primary content area that’s perfect displaying your education, experience, work portfolio, and other information.

In this split layout design, the right side offers a “sticky” profile image while the left side features a large block of scrollable content. We chose a high-contrast color palette of blue with cream for the default style; there’s also a variation in maroon if you prefer something a little bolder.

Bute is a simple blogging theme that features a full-screen Cover Block on the home page. It’s epic in every way, inviting the reader directly into whatever adventure you’ve embarked on yourself.

Loïc is a theme designed with writers in mind. One small detail that sets it apart: for most pages and templates, we’ve replaced the site title with the post or query title. And whereas most of our modern themes utilize a sans serif font family, with Loïc we opted for Crimson Text, which is a serif typeface often found in book printing.

We’ve provided a total of six style options for this theme, allowing you to effortlessly transform your website’s tone to suit your individual aesthetic.

Artly is a blog theme designed for publications that place a premium on visuals. Its modern, offset layout for posts and pages allows you to showcase your content in a stunning but also functional way.

