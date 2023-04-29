Why Twitter Auto-Sharing Is Coming to an End
In early April, we experienced an unexpected suspension of our Twitter API access. This access is what powers Jetpack Social, which in turn helps you automatically share your blog posts to Twitter. Though the service was restored that same day, it turns out that there were bigger changes looming on the horizon.
Twitter recently notified Automattic that it was dramatically changing the terms and pricing of the Twitter API. The cost increase is prohibitive for us to absorb without passing a significant price increase along to you, and we don’t see that as an option. We have attempted to negotiate a path forward, but haven’t been able to reach an agreement in time for Twitter’s May 1 cutoff.
Given that, we have decided to discontinue using the Twitter API.
For WordPress.com and Jetpack users, Twitter will no longer be part of Jetpack Social. However, we’re adding Instagram and Mastodon very soon. In the meantime, auto-sharing to Tumblr, Facebook, and LinkedIn still works as expected, and you can continue sharing your blog post links on Twitter manually through their app or desktop site.
We apologize for any inconvenience this causes for your website and marketing efforts. We wish the outcome had been different, but our customers are always our primary concern, and we’re not willing to compromise the experience or value you receive from WordPress.com and Jetpack.
If your recent experiences with Twitter have left you dissatisfied, go take Tumblr for a spin — we hear it’s quite a party over there.
I have been unable to post to Tumblr for a few months. I do not know why this has been the case.
Hi there, if you are having trouble posting to Tumblr can you please report this issue to Tumblr support by asking here? Thanks!
https://www.tumblr.com/support
Thanks for the update and letting us know the background.
“Auto-sharing to Facebook still works”? But I remember that was stopped a few years ago. Wasn’t it?
thanks for update
Well that sucks
Si j’avais su il y a deux mois que WordPress baisserait le rideau, je ne serai pas venu.
Pourquoi après 20 ans vous fermez boutique ?
J’ai l’impression d’avoir été floué !
Well done WP for walking away. Many of us are thankful.
As the owner of three sites, I dislike the idea of paying extra towards an automatic link to Twitter on my blogs, especially as it’s a media I no longer use.
For those who wish, It takes less than a minute to copy the blog post address and publish on the media of their choice.
I appreciate the transparency of this update! Thanks for not passing on the cost to us. I eagerly await the addition of Instagram -signed, loyal WordPresser!
Yes, Tumblr has been my main social media for years. Let’s make Tumblr great again. 😅
😳😳
No worries. I closed my accounts when the new Head Twit closed his purchase. I’m happy not to be wasting money on a service I don’t need or want. Thanks Automattic!
another loop in Twitter’s death spiral …
But auto-sharing to Facebook stopped a few years ago, no?
Sharing to Facebook is unaffected by this change. You can learn how to connect your Facebook page to your WordPress.com site here: Post automatically to Facebook
Brave decision, we support you.
Okay
Well, we have no doubt that Autommatic has tried everything to keep Twitter on board. Who would like to lose Twitter?? But we also know that Elon Musk has to earn back the 44 Billion US Dollars that he spent on this purchase. The same way in Politics, first they give you the money, later on you get the handcuffs.
Elon is trying all possible ways to get his investment 😅
Not surprised by this at all, kinda glad Automatic didn’t cave and integrate this cost, it isn’t worth it at this point. Looking forward to having more things like Mastadon worked on instead of paying huge API prices.
Left Twitter when Musk took over
I quit posting to Twitter anyway for political and personal reasons. It’s a nefarious operation, particularly now under Musk.
Thanks, WordPress! Twitter is becoming a bit of a whack job anyway. An integration with Instagram would be great.
So glad you are dropping Twitter!
As soon as Musk bought it, I deleted both of my years-old Twitter accounts, renewed my Tumblr account and opened one on Mastodon.
Look forward to your integration of Mastodon and Instagram!
I wonder how many users used the Twitter feature
Thanks for the information, I wish it wasn’t like this but it seems that this is out of your hands. We will walk our way with alternatives.
How sad
One question: in e-mail says “From April 30, 2023 you will no longer be able to share your WordPress.com posts automatically to Twitter using Jetpack Social”. But reading your article here, I didn’t found this date.
This feature will be really discontinued today?
We worked up to the very end, but ultimately we were not able to come to an agreement in time for Twitter’s May 1 cutoff. Because of this, service will end on April 30th
The future is Mastodon, not Twitter. Well done to make the decision to cut the Gordian Knot!
