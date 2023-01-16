Say Hello to the New Jetpack Mobile App

Put WordPress in your pocket with the new Jetpack mobile app.

As we settle into 2023, we’ve been thinking about ways to help you get the most out of your WordPress site throughout the year. That’s where the new Jetpack mobile app comes in!

We know inspiration doesn’t wait for you to be sitting at your desk. It can strike anywhere. With the new Jetpack mobile app, you have the freedom to snap a photo to post while out on a walk, begin drafting your Bloganuary entry on your morning commute, or make tweaks to your content while on your lunch break.

Inspiration, we’re ready for you!

What’s more, the app brings the tools you need to manage and grow your site right to your fingertips:

Understand how your content is performing and know what’s resonating with your audience using Stats and Insights.

Reply to comments on the go, see when your traffic is booming, and stay engaged with your audience with Notifications.

Discover new bloggers and catch up with your favorite sites using the Reader.

We’re constantly working on new ways to improve the Jetpack app and make it the best possible way to WordPress on the go. Daily blogging prompts to help spark different content ideas are an example of one recent feature we’re excited to continue iterating on. In addition, you can now use the app to log into WordPress.com on your computer simply by scanning a QR code.

Have ideas for features or improvements you’d like to see within the app? We’re all ears! Let us know in the comments below.

FAQ

What’s the difference between the WordPress and the Jetpack apps?

Your favorite Jetpack-powered features from the WordPress app – including Stats, Notifications, and the Reader – have a new home: the Jetpack app! These features will soon be removed from the WordPress app so that its focus will be on essential user and publishing tools. With the Jetpack app, you can expect the same attention to core features like managing and editing content, as well as next-level tools to grow your audience on a trusted platform.

How do I migrate my data and settings from the WordPress app to the Jetpack app?

If you have the latest version of the WordPress app installed, your data and settings will be automatically transferred to the Jetpack app. Data that will be transferred includes locally stored content, saved posts, and other in-app preferences.

Simply download the Jetpack app and you’ll be “auto-magically” logged in with all your content in place.

Is there an additional cost?

The Jetpack app is free to download and you can continue to use the same features that you enjoy with the WordPress app, at no additional cost.

Why are there two apps, and which should I use?

WordPress comes in more than one flavor and serves a diverse range of site administration needs. After listening to a lot of feedback around varying expectations, we settled on creating two options for you to WordPress on the go:

The WordPress app will focus on WordPress’ core functionality. If you’re looking for the essential tools you need to publish on the go, with support for offline editing and the ability to upload media straight from your phone’s camera roll, then this may be the app for you.

The Jetpack app is the premium mobile publishing experience for our super-connected world. With it, you’ll get all the essential tools that come with the WordPress app, plus a suite of features for growing your site. Track the performance of your content with Stats, get notified about comments and reactions with Notifications, and discover content and join communities with the Reader. Whether you’re new to publishing on the Internet or a seasoned veteran, have a WordPress site already or want to start a new one — download the Jetpack app today for a great set of tools to start or grow!

Either app is available for you to use. Once you’ve decided which app is best for you, please delete the other. Managing your site across both apps is currently unsupported and may lead to issues like data conflicts.

We’re excited to offer different apps to suit different needs and will be sharing further details over the coming weeks. In the meantime, we want to hear from you! Please feel welcome to comment on this post with any questions or feedback you may have.