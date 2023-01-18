Supercharge Your Social Media With a New Link in Bio Page

A .link domain name and Link in Bio page supercharges your social media by giving you a place to host all of your links.

Social media is a great place to build and connect with your audience while promoting your offerings. However, you don’t own your social profiles or traffic. Creating a Link in Bio page with w.link enables you to truly own your content and traffic while tailoring it to increase your engagement and conversion rates across all of your social channels.

You can also embed Paypal, Amazon stores, an e-commerce store, and other features that allow you to continue earning money.

As a creator, we know how much effort and time goes into finding the right audiences and perfecting your offering. We know you already manage multiple deadlines and channels, with increasing competition everywhere you look. We wanted to make it a lot easier for you to handle your operations while making sure you can link to all your available channels and revenue streams.

Set up your Link in Bio with ease

Once you’ve picked a URL at w.link, simply choose your design, upload your profile image, tweak your site info, and add your links. You’ll be launching your Link in Bio site within minutes!

Once you add your unique link to your social profiles, you’ll be able to monitor traffic and stats from your WordPress.com dashboard.

We don’t limit the number of links you can have, so any time you have a new product, offering, or site to share, you can swap out a link and we’ll preserve your old links and traffic. Alternatively, you can add as many new links as you need to your Link in Bio site.

A domain that comes with unparalleled performance

Link in Bio sites powered by w.link are optimized for the best performance across web and mobile, with spectacular load times. We know social media is a 24/7 job, so our never-sleeping servers ensure that business goes on (even while you sleep!) and we can handle the traffic with ease when your content goes viral.

Helping content creators win

Get started today with a free .link domain with any paid plan, or for just $0.99 for a new .link domain registration. We’re committed to investing in creators! Win it with w.link!

Want to learn more before jumping in? Read this article about all the tips and tricks we have ready for you.