Why Twitter Isn’t Working With Your Blog (Right Now)

Changes at Twitter have broken auto-sharing. We’re working on it.

Update: We have regained access to the Twitter API, and Jetpack Social should be fully functional on all sites again!Please read our latest post here and reach out to support if you continue to have issues.

On April 3, Twitter suspended WordPress.com’s access to the Twitter API without warning. As a result, Jetpack Social — the built-in tool that we use to auto-share your posts to social media — is currently broken for Twitter. This means that auto-posting to Twitter via WordPress.com is not actively working.

Thankfully, this issue is isolated to Twitter, which means that Jetpack Social connections to other platforms are unaffected. Rest assured that you can continue sharing to Tumblr, Facebook, and LinkedIn without interruption.

You’re most likely to encounter this when publishing a new post. You’ll see this alert in the pre-publish sidebar:



Reconnecting won’t work at this time, nor will trying to establish a new connection.

We want you to know that we’re on top of this and working hard to find a solution. We’ll keep this post updated as we get more information.

In the meantime, if you haven’t checked out Tumblr recently, now is a great time to do so! While some social media companies have made recent decisions that adversely affect users’ experience, we’re constantly adding great new features and amping up what’s possible on Tumblr.

We know that social sharing is vitally important for spreading the word about your work, and we’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes. Thank you for your patience as we work to get everything back up and running.