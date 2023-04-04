Twitter Functionality is Restored
The earlier reported outage has been resolved. Twitter is working again for Jetpack Social and all other functionalities that depend on Twitter. All Jetpack Social connections to Twitter, Tumblr, Facebook, and LinkedIn can be used as usual.
We are working with Twitter directly to ensure this service keeps running without interruption.
