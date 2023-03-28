Our upcoming webinar will help you get started with your e-commerce site.

Are you taking your first steps in selling a product or service online and don’t know where to start? Be sure to register for our upcoming WooCommerce 101 webinar, where our expert Happiness Engineers will walk you through everything you need to know about setting up an online store with WooCommerce and WordPress.com managed hosting.

Webinar details

Date : Tuesday, March 28, 2023

: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time : 16:00 UTC | 18:00 CEST | 12pm EDT | 9:00am PDT

: 16:00 UTC | 18:00 CEST | 12pm EDT | 9:00am PDT Cost : Free

: Free Who’s invited: business owners, entrepreneurs, freelancers, service providers, store owners, and anyone else who wants to sell a product or service online.

What you’ll learn

Whether you’re an e-commerce veteran or this is your first business, join us for the inside scoop on launching a store that’s fully customizable, completely yours, and ready to grow from the start. In this live webinar, our Happiness Engineer will demonstrate how to:

Instal Woo on your existing WordPress site

Use the setup wizard to get up and running fast

Set up simple products, basic shipping, and tax support

Collect payments through WooCommerce Payments and other gateways

No previous e-commerce experience is necessary, but we recommend a basic familiarity with WordPress.com to ensure you can make the most from the webinar. A Q&A session will follow the walkthrough, so be sure to bring any questions you might have!

Seats are limited, so register now to reserve your spot. See you then!