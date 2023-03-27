WordPress wallpapers

March 27, 2023

Michael Pick

Has your desktop been looking a bit drab lately? If so – or if you’d just like to show a little WordPress love – we’ve got just the remedy: 30 one-of-a-kind WordPress desktop wallpapers to breathe new life into your backgrounds.

The wallpapers

Download and install

To add a wallpaper to your desktop:

  • Click on any image to open a fullscreen carousel
  • Right-click the image if you’re using Windows or Linux, or command-click on a Mac
  • Save the wallpaper to your favorite folder
  • And set it as your desktop wallpaper (Windows / Ubuntu / MacOS)

About the wallpapers

The wallpapers are a homage to some of our favorite artists, with a nod to the freedom, innovation, and creativity of open-source software. 

We put these together with an entirely open-source AI tool called Stable Diffusion. Like WordPress, Stable Diffusion is all about helping more people to create, experiment, and share, while having the freedom to access and contribute to the code making it all happen.

Over to you

We’d love to hear what you think, and if you have any favorites. Of course, please feel free to remix, use these on your blog, or share your work in the comments!

6 Comments

  1. Joey J 📸 Mar 27th at 2:33 pm

    I like those minimalistic designs! I wonder if I can create one and contribute to your gallery. What about asking people to create and contribute? Then, you can include good ones to the gallery. 😀

  2. Lazaros Giannas Mar 27th at 2:35 pm

    Some of them look really good actually.

  3. Ioana Muresan Mar 27th at 3:59 pm

    These are great, thank you!
    Quick suggestion: I currently use one that has the logo at the center of the screen, like these ones and always found in Zoom sessions – where I try to stay centered – that it was a pity to hide the logo. It would be great to have some with the logo to the side.

  4. Topher Mar 27th at 4:15 pm

    These are super cool! Could you submit them to https://wp-wallpaper.com ?

  5. Paul Bowler Mar 27th at 5:58 pm

    These are brilliant, such cool designs!

  6. chrlsgms Mar 27th at 7:08 pm

    Beautiful!

