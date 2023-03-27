WordPress wallpapers

Has your desktop been looking a bit drab lately? If so – or if you’d just like to show a little WordPress love – we’ve got just the remedy: 30 one-of-a-kind WordPress desktop wallpapers to breathe new life into your backgrounds.

The wallpapers

Download and install

To add a wallpaper to your desktop:

Click on any image to open a fullscreen carousel

Right-click the image if you’re using Windows or Linux, or command-click on a Mac

Save the wallpaper to your favorite folder

And set it as your desktop wallpaper (Windows / Ubuntu / MacOS)

About the wallpapers

The wallpapers are a homage to some of our favorite artists, with a nod to the freedom, innovation, and creativity of open-source software.

We put these together with an entirely open-source AI tool called Stable Diffusion. Like WordPress, Stable Diffusion is all about helping more people to create, experiment, and share, while having the freedom to access and contribute to the code making it all happen.

Over to you

We’d love to hear what you think, and if you have any favorites. Of course, please feel free to remix, use these on your blog, or share your work in the comments!