Say Hello to WordPrompts!
We’re excited to introduce a set of prompts for creators of all types! Meet WordPrompt, a single-word monthly exercise that aims to inspire you to create new posts, regardless of what or how you publish.
Earlier this year, we kicked off 2022 with Bloganuary, a daily blogging challenge during the month of January. The feedback we received about the challenge was overwhelmingly positive, and it’s clear that prompts serve as a helpful way to inspire people to write and to connect with other bloggers.
We want to keep that momentum going, so we’re excited to introduce a new set of prompts for creators of all types — whether they participated in Bloganuary or not. Meet WordPrompt, a single-word monthly exercise that aims to inspire you to create new posts, regardless of what or how you publish.
Are you a food blogger sharing recipes? We challenge you to cook up something interesting based on an individual word.
Are you a photographer with an online portfolio? Show us how the prompt is represented in picture form.
Do you host a podcast or a vlog? We’d love to witness how a single word inspires an episode.
Whatever you publish, we hope you find inspiration in WordPrompts. To join in on the fun, add “WordPrompt” as a tag to your post, allowing your content to be discovered more easily in the Reader, and use the hashtag #WordPrompt when you share your post on social media.
This month’s WordPrompt is:
GREEN
You can find new WordPrompts on our social channels and in our newsletter each month, so be sure to follow us and/or enable the newsletter emails in your account to participate!
I LOVE this idea! It will inspire me to blog more often. 💚
I shall second that motion! To take time to Blog in!
Shine Bright!
Onelv
MWM@
The Golden Thread of I/ We Our Humanity is creating a new narrative in these times requiring Adaptive Cooperativism to Mitigate; Seen, and Unseen, Unfolding Events!
Wonderful and ready to Press the Word’s!
Love this idea
One word prompts are more flexible than questions but there are a vast number of one word prompt sources available on a daily basis let alone monthly. I’ll give this a go since it may create more community and connection via participation, but I have my reservations that one word per month can achieve much momentum.
I’m with Monty. Skeptical.
So nice
I am glad that something like this is being brought back after the loss of the previous official efforts like this, like The Daily Post blog.
I think that adding a weekly WordPrompt as well would be nice, and maybe even a daily one as well.
Thank you.
I still miss the Weekly Photo Challenge. Individuals have created other weekly challenges that filled that void but few have the large community WP has. At least this is something.
this green is a cool word.
Oh this is a good one for spring! Got me inspired. I like to write fantasy short stories based on these prompts.
When I was in grad school decades ago, a professor wrote a single word on the blackboard , It was a weekly night class. The word wars Fometzonian, Which as far as I know is not a real word. I scored an AU on that. I took formats on the end to be the last name of an old Armenian man and wrote about him, of course totally fiction it was fun.
I love this ❤️ 💫
Sending you positive vibes
Love this idea
Hello, this feature sound really inspiring
Sound good
