VideoPress, Take 3

We promised you “more is coming” in our latest update—and now more is here. More features that make the finest video service for WordPress even more powerful. You can upload more content with less effort, reach more audiences, and keep sharing more of what inspires you. In this video, we’ll show you what’s new in VideoPress.

Let’s dive deeper into five of the new features that make VideoPress more powerful than ever:

Higher Resolution Videos up to 4K – Watch crisp images on any display and screen size. We’ve added support for displaying your videos in 1440p and 4K formats.

Watch crisp images on any display and screen size. We’ve added support for displaying your videos in 1440p and 4K formats. Adaptive Streaming – Videos now play back much faster by automatically adjusting video quality based on bandwidth and display size. The viewer can still choose the quality they’d like in the menu.

Videos now play back much faster by automatically adjusting video quality based on bandwidth and display size. The viewer can still choose the quality they’d like in the menu. Progress Bar Color Match – The VideoPress seekbar now adapts its color to match the scenes in your videos. This makes your content really pop.

– The VideoPress seekbar now adapts its color to match the scenes in your videos. This makes your content really pop. Resumable Video Uploads – You no longer have to restart your uploads if they get cut off for some reason. Simply drag your video into the editor, and the resumable uploader will take it from there, even if a network error occurs.

You no longer have to restart your uploads if they get cut off for some reason. Simply drag your video into the editor, and the resumable uploader will take it from there, even if a network error occurs. Subtitles, Captions, and Chapters Support – Simply upload your text tracks via the VideoPress block and they will be available on the video as soon as you publish your post.

The most exciting times for video are yet to come. We are committed to keep evolving VideoPress so that you can keep delivering high-quality content, flawlessly and ad-free, to millions of users around the globe.

VideoPress is included in our WordPress Pro Plan on WordPress.com. And if you have a self-hosted site, you can get VideoPress through Jetpack as a standalone product.