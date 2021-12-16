New Year, New Success with Bloganuary
In a few short days, you’ll surely be asked: What are your New Year’s resolutions for 2022? If starting a blogging habit is one of them, we’re here to help! At WordPress.com, we’re trying something new for 2022. Instead of individual New Year’s resolutions, we’ll be focusing on a shared goal we can accomplish together.
Say Hello to Bloganuary
We’re running a month-long blogging challenge in January and we invite you to join us! Each day, you’ll receive a new writing prompt to inspire you to publish a post on your blog. There is no right or wrong way to respond to the prompts. Take this opportunity to exercise your creativity and have fun. Maybe you’ll choose to respond with a story, a drawing, a poem, a photo, a comic strip, a recipe, or even a playlist. Anything goes!
By participating in Bloganuary, you’ll join bloggers around the world in the shared goal of creating and/or solidifying a strong blogging habit. You’ll get access to the Bloganuary community site where you can meet and get to know others working toward similar goals. You can share tips, learn from others, reach a new audience for your blog, and make some new blogging friends.
Here’s a badge you can add to your blog to show others what you’re doing and encourage them to join in the fun.
Join the Bloganuary challenge, stay motivated, and start the new year off on the write track! Click the button to learn more and sign up using your WordPress.com account.
If you’d prefer to journal privately instead of blog publicly, check out the Day One app:
16 Comments
Awesome idea! That is one of my goals this year!
Awesome idea is right!
Agreed!
Looking forward to it!
Considering it takes many hours getting my weekly blog out, I truly doubt I have time for more. However, I’ll watch and learn to see it unfold. Blessings ~ Oz BloggerSent from my Verizon, Samsung Galaxy Tablet
Though I can’t write on a daily basis buy I want to take this opportunity and write as much as I can .
I love this idea! I will definitely join the fun!
I love this idea! ❤️
Good idea
Hmmm… Tempting. Very temping. Will I be able to? We shall see.
Sign me up. What do I do?
When you’re logged into your WordPress.com account, you can click the Join Bloganuary button above. Then you’ll get emails explaining everything 😊
I don’t see that
This sounds like a great way to kick off 2022!!!
I’m in 🙂 how do I join?
Head over to https://wordpress.com/bloganuary/ to sign up using your WordPress.com account.
