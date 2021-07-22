Make Your Best Photos Shine
Photos on your website can be a representation of who you are, what you do, or what you love. We want your photos to show to your visitors as best they possibly can, no matter what kind of device they are using.
We’ve recently launched an upgraded photo carousel experience that takes photo viewing to the next level on mobile devices. Now your visitors can swipe, zoom, and double-tap with ease and get the best look at those beautiful snaps!
Video Overview
Here’s a short video overview of using the photo carousel on a mobile device and the upgrades we’ve introduced:
What’s New
Smooth, Hands-on, High Resolution Photo Viewing
- Full-width photos expand to the display of your device
- Swift, smooth pinch-to-zoom, and double-tap-to-zoom through your photos
- New, higher resolution images that stay crisp and clear however far you zoom
- A simpler, faster tap-to-close button to move back into the thumbnail gallery view
Faster, Clearer Navigation Between Photos
- Responsive, fast swiping between your photos
- Clear photo numbering navigation to show where you are in your gallery
- With 5 or less photos, a dot navigation system you can tap to jump to any photo in the sequence
Easy Access Metadata and Comments for Every Photo
- One-tap metadata for every photo
- Per-photo comment notifications, with a single tap to view comments
Getting Started
If you’ve previously used our image carousel feature, your site has been upgraded automatically so your visitors will get the new experience starting right now.
If you haven’t added a carousel to your site so far, now’s a great time to give it a try. Simply insert a gallery block using our editor and your photos will show using the carousel whenever your visitors click or tap an image.
5 Comments
Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.
Please read our comment guidelines before posting.
Thanks for the info
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yay! Thank you so much WordPress team!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nice!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
🌸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks for the information!
LikeLiked by 1 person