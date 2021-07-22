Make Your Best Photos Shine

Photos on your website can be a representation of who you are, what you do, or what you love. We want your photos to show to your visitors as best they possibly can, no matter what kind of device they are using.

We’ve recently launched an upgraded photo carousel experience that takes photo viewing to the next level on mobile devices. Now your visitors can swipe, zoom, and double-tap with ease and get the best look at those beautiful snaps!

Video Overview

Here’s a short video overview of using the photo carousel on a mobile device and the upgrades we’ve introduced:

What’s New

Smooth, Hands-on, High Resolution Photo Viewing

Full-width photos expand to the display of your device

Swift, smooth pinch-to-zoom, and double-tap-to-zoom through your photos

New, higher resolution images that stay crisp and clear however far you zoom

A simpler, faster tap-to-close button to move back into the thumbnail gallery view

Faster, Clearer Navigation Between Photos

Responsive, fast swiping between your photos

Clear photo numbering navigation to show where you are in your gallery

With 5 or less photos, a dot navigation system you can tap to jump to any photo in the sequence

Easy Access Metadata and Comments for Every Photo

One-tap metadata for every photo

Per-photo comment notifications, with a single tap to view comments

Getting Started

If you’ve previously used our image carousel feature, your site has been upgraded automatically so your visitors will get the new experience starting right now.

If you haven’t added a carousel to your site so far, now’s a great time to give it a try. Simply insert a gallery block using our editor and your photos will show using the carousel whenever your visitors click or tap an image.