WordPress.com Managed Hosting Webinar with Rudy Faile, Automattic Systems

On June 16, 2021, WordPress.com presented a live webinar focused on Managed Hosting with WordPress.com. The topic expert was Rudy Faile, Automattic Systems Engineer. Hosting the webinar was Sam Vaidya, Automattic Happiness Engineer. If you missed the live event, don’t worry. You can watch the recording at your convenience on Youtube or view it right here.

What Does the WordPress.com Managed Hosting Webinar Cover?

In this webinar, you’ll learn from WordPress.com Happiness Engineers and product experts how to build a fast, secure, and scalable website using WordPress – the publishing platform that now powers over 41% of the web.

Managed hosting is a convenient service offered by WordPress.com, which is 100% dedicated to hosting the open-source WordPress software. Managed hosting is an excellent option for people who don’t want to deal with running a website’s back-end technical operations. You get all of the freedom of WordPress, with none of the hassles.

Here’s what you get with WordPress.com managed hosting:

A faster website.

Powerful, built-in SEO.

Security and systems experts.

Scalability and uptime you can depend on.

Automatic WordPress Updates.

Real-time backups.

Watched the Webinar but Still Have Questions?

Attendees at the live event asked great questions throughout the presentation. We’ve created an FAQ that answers many of them, along with other questions you might have. If you want to know more about WordPress.com’s managed hosting, the FAQ is a great place to start.