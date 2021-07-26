The Second Annual, Official WordPress.com Growth Summit is Coming and You Won’t Want to Miss It

Join us online August 17 (Americas) or August 18 (Asia-Pacific). Register today!

You’ve got an idea; let’s get it online.

Join us online for the second Official WordPress.com Growth Summit on August 17th in the Americas + EMEA and August 18th in APAC.

Calling all creators, small businesses, and publishers!

Are you a blogger looking for ways to drive traffic and attract more visitors? Are you a small business owner that wants to start selling products and services on your site? Are you an artist or creator who wants to learn how to share your work and generate leads? The WordPress.com Growth Summit will cover these topics (and many more). We’ll provide indispensable advice to help you succeed!

Speakers include:

David Nitzsche, Owner and Editor at Workprint.

Jessica Petrie, Owner and Lead Teacher of Yoga Next Door.

Wali Pitt, Web Developer at HBCU Gameday.

You’ll have direct access to our Happiness Engineers — ask your most pressing support questions and check out on-demand product demos.

Social network with fellow attendees to grow your community connections.

To stay accessible to a global audience, we’ll hold the event twice:

Americas + EMEA — August 17th, 2021 .

. Asia Pacific — August 18th, 2021.

