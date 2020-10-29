The Spearhead Theme: A Minimal Design and Clean Slate for All Content Creators

Initially conceived as a theme for podcasting, Spearhead is a blank canvas for all types of content creators and fully supports the latest multimedia blocks.

October 29, 2020

Ben Dwyer

When AngelList and Venture Hacks co-founder Babak Nivi came to us and wanted to donate a theme, our team was excited to work on the design to make it available to everyone on WordPress.com for free. Designed by Cece Yu and originally developed for the Spearhead podcast, the new Spearhead theme is fully block-powered and the first among our themes to support dark mode.

Spearhead works seamlessly with the block editor, supporting a wide range of blocks — Audio, Video, Image, TikTok, Loom, and many more — so you can customize posts and pages as you like and showcase various types of content, from podcast episodes to video tutorials and more. And while Spearhead shines as a theme for media, its sparse design also displays long-form writing and text and images beautifully.

Spearhead comes with some block patterns, or collections of predefined blocks, to give you a boost as you start building your site. There are a couple of patterns you can use to show a list of places where people can listen to your podcast, as well as a custom archive page.

Being the first theme on WordPress.com to support dark mode, Spearhead’s default color scheme has a white background, but if your operating system shifts into dark mode, the theme will change and display a dark background with light text.

Our team especially loves the theme’s clean design, which lets the content you create shine through. Your listeners and readers can sit back with their cup of coffee — headphones on — and enjoy your latest episode and read along with the transcript!

Explore the Spearhead demo site to see the design in action, and then visit the Spearhead page to activate the theme.

Activate the Spearhead theme

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 76,861,633 other followers

11 Comments

  1. ShankySalty Oct 29th at 5:49 pm

    Nice

    Liked by 3 people

  2. AjmainA Oct 29th at 6:06 pm

    helpful Thanks

    Liked by 2 people

  3. rotosmoker Oct 29th at 6:24 pm

    Thank you so much!

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Liked by 2 people

  4. ThinkTalk Oct 29th at 6:46 pm

    Love it … Thanks!!!

    Liked by 4 people

  5. tripleaom Oct 30th at 12:34 am

    Thanks to you!

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Liked by 1 person

  6. Tamizh ERA Oct 30th at 12:46 am

    Nice

    Liked by 1 person

  7. baafiprincebfi Oct 30th at 2:08 am

    I like it

    Liked by 1 person

  8. FOTOROTO Oct 30th at 2:21 am

    will there be video support for Odysee.com and LBRY.tv available?

    Like

  9. dragonkh Oct 30th at 6:06 am

    How can I ever thank you?

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Liked by 1 person

  10. munggur Oct 30th at 7:02 am

    Nice. Thank you, WordPress. Love it.

    Liked by 1 person

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: