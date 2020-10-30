Learn from the experts: Create a successful blog with our brand new course

Are you new to blogging, and do you want step-by-step guidance on how to publish and grow your blog? Learn more about our new Blogging for Beginners course and get 50% off through December 10th.

WordPress.com is excited to announce our newest offering: a course just for beginning bloggers where you’ll learn everything you need to know about blogging from the most trusted experts in the industry. We have helped millions of blogs get up and running, we know what works, and we want you to to know everything we know. This course provides all the fundamental skills and inspiration you need to get your blog started, an interactive community forum, and content updated annually.

How it works: Upon registering, you will receive access to review the lessons at your own pace. Our curriculum includes:

Foundations of blogging

Getting started with block basics

Building your blog

Understanding audiences

Designing your blog

Writing for the internet

Branding and growing your blog

Earning money with your blog

You’ll also be able to connect with WordPress.com experts and other aspiring bloggers, who will create content alongside you. Beyond the modules, this course provides:

Monthly office hours with WordPress experts to answer your questions

A certificate of completion

Access to a private blogging community online

Virtual meetups scheduled quarterly

Cost: A $49 annual subscription gives you access to all of these on-demand blogging resources, community events, and course updates. That way, you won’t have to waste time looking for answers all over the web—you’ll be able to get started right away.

Join by Thursday, December 10th and enjoy 50% off with code WPCOURSES50.

We are looking forward to reading your new blogs soon!