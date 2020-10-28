Expert Advice: How to Improve Remote Education Collaboration

Join a free webinar on Thursday, November 5, to learn tips on using P2 , a tool for team and group collaboration.

As we’re witnessing with schools and learning communities around the world, education is shifting dramatically. With the right set of tools, your class, team, or group can learn to communicate and collaborate more efficiently online. Since our company was founded over fifteen years ago, the people behind the scenes at WordPress.com have worked from home — or from anywhere they choose in the world — and have learned a lot along the way.

A tool we call P2 has been indispensable to us, and to a growing number of educators. Want to learn our tips and tricks? Join us for a free webinar on Thursday, November 5, so you and your team can learn to make the most of this tool for remote collaboration. You can also sign up for the free beta version of P2 that is now available.

Date : Thursday, November 5, 2020

: Thursday, November 5, 2020 Time : 10:00 am PT | 12:00 pm CT | 1:00 pm ET | 18:00 UTC

: 10:00 am PT | 12:00 pm CT | 1:00 pm ET | 18:00 UTC Registration link : https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4016033198190/WN_WjX8jQhIQ0iZVPpfGAklhQ

: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/4016033198190/WN_WjX8jQhIQ0iZVPpfGAklhQ Who’s invited: Anyone looking to improve internal team collaboration or build a public forum with P2 are welcome, but this webinar is specially designed for educators and teachers.

Register for the webinar today! We look forward to seeing you.