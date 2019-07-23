How to Use Social Listening to Monitor Conversations Around Your Brand

Social listening is great for generating content ideas, but did you know about the additional strategic benefits? Social listening can shine a light on how people feel about your brand and help you forge closer relationships with the fans who already know and love it. Wondering how to get started? Here’s how to use social listening to gain deeper insight into the conversations around your brand.

Understand brand sentiment

Are you curious to learn how well people know your brand and whether they feel positively about it? Social listening can help you do just that by highlighting both awareness and sentiment surrounding your brand.

By using social listening tools to monitor conversations about your brand, as well as discussions on certain topics related to your industry or profession, you can get a sense of how people perceive your product, service, or creation — and what you can do to appeal to them even further. You can also follow influencers to gain a sense of how your brand is perceived among people who have particular sway with your audience.

There are plenty of social listening tools out there: Hootsuite, Buffer, Sprout Social, SumAll, TweetReach, and BuzzSumo are just a few. You can also select social monitoring services that are tailored to the specific social media channels you use for your business.

Engage your audience

Audiences want to know the person behind your brand, especially if you’re an individual creator or a small business owner. For this reason, it’s a great idea to engage with your audience on social channels. By responding to their questions and joining the conversation, you can spot opportunities to be of service to them. This way, you can forge meaningful relationships and greater trust among current and prospective customers alike.

You can also level up your social media engagement by sharing content that appeals to your audience’s emotions, inspires a debate, or provides a unique perspective they haven’t considered. By engaging your audience with timely and thought-provoking content, you can generate engagement around your brand and even inspire advocacy among your most passionate supporters.

Another powerful way to engage your audience is by responding to complaints. According to Convince and Convert, answering a complaint increases customer advocacy by as much as 25 percent, while not responding to a complaint can decrease customer advocacy by as much as 50 percent. Proactively responding to your fans — even when gripes come up — can give your brand loyalty a nice bump.

Keep tabs on your competitors

If you know one of your competitors has a strong social media game, then it’s definitely worth keeping tabs on how they’re engaging customers and fans on social channels. You may also want to pay attention to what influencers are doing on social media, since they likely have already hit upon winning strategies for engaging your audience. This strategy will help you spot opportunities to improve your offerings, and it may even show you areas where you can differentiate your brand and bring unique value to the table that your competitors cannot.

With a better understanding of how to use social listening to boost your brand, you can start analyzing brand sentiment, engaging your audience, and keeping tabs on competitors. You can also connect your WordPress.com site to social media, attracting further social interest in your brand. By taking advantage of the insights found in social listening and joining the conversation around your brand, you can discover golden business opportunities you might not find anywhere else.