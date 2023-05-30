Concept to Creation: Custom Theme Designs Just Got Easier

Patterns, colors, fonts, and more. Our new homepage design tool guides you through making your creative vision a reality.

Whether you want a simple blog that highlights recent posts, a visually stunning portfolio, or an online home for your small business, your website should be just as unique as you are. That’s why we’re excited to introduce a new site design tool that guides you through the process of creating a memorable custom homepage.

Our designers have put together a library of hundreds of patterns, colors, and fonts that you can mix and match for whichever distinctive vibe you’re going for.

When you create a new site at WordPress.com, you’ll now find the option to start from a Blank Canvas. This is where you become the designer (with a little help from us): We’ll guide you through decisions on layout, colors, fonts, and more. No matter your goals for your site, we have the building blocks to help you turn your creative vision into reality.

Pick the perfect palette

Paint your patterns with the click of a button, applying custom color palettes to your entire page via our global styles feature. Our simple tools allow you to take the artistic lead on your site. Are you Blueberry Sorbet? Midnight Citrus? Perhaps a moody Charcoal? We have dozens of colorful options to set a mood that works for you and your audience.

Find a fitting font

Whether something stately and classic or sleek and modern, the typeface you use sets the tone for everything you’re trying to do with your site. Our thoughtful and engaging one-click font pairings will have you feeling like an expert typographer in no time.

Edit with ease

Patterns? Check. Colors? Check. Fonts? Check. You’ve got the basics of your site set up. Now it’s time to harness the power of the Site Editor. Bring your page to life by adding images, content, products to sell, and more. As you get comfortable, continue to experiment by adding or removing patterns, playing with colors and fonts, and making your site look and feel exactly the way you want it to.

Need some extra help? Our new Quick Launch course will guide you through what to include on a compelling homepage, and how to tie it together with our new DIY design assembler. Additionally, here’s a few more resources to get you started with designing on WordPress.com: