How Yarnnakarn Ceramics Uses WordPress.com to Expand Their Business

May 31, 2023

Breann McDede

Our community team recently traveled to Bangkok, Thailand to meet with longtime WordPress.com customers Karin and Nok Phisolyabut. They’re the owners of Yarnnakarn, a small arts and crafts studio that specializes in telling stories through contemporary ceramic pieces.

Part of why we love this studio, in addition to their beautiful work, is because Yarnnakarn espouses a deep commitment to sustainability and supporting their community. They continuously explore and experiment with new techniques to reduce their impact on the environment, including working with local materials and craftspeople. Rather than focusing on uniformity and quantity, they seek beauty in the flaws and imperfections innate to each natural ingredient, creating truly unique pieces.

Yarnnakarn’s work can be found all over the world and we’re thrilled that WordPress.com has helped them in that journey. Watch the video below to tour their shop, hear their story, and find out how they use their website to grow their reach.

