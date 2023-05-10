Inside the Feature: Why Real-Time Backups Are a Big Deal

Losing your work is a thing of the past with our built-in real-time backups and one-click restores.

Let’s be honest, new and shiny features get most of the attention around here. It makes sense: New stuff is exciting! But WordPress.com has plenty of baked-in features that are worth talking about too.

Losing your work is one of the most frustrating things you can experience as a website owner. When you choose WordPress.com, you never have to worry about that again. Today, let’s chat about backups, which are powered by Jetpack (Automattic’s own suite of security, performance, and growth tools).

Real-time backups and one-click restores

With Jetpack VaultPress Backup, every single change to your site is captured in real-time. We also back up your site at a consistent time each day as a failsafe.

Our backups happen in real-time, making restoring your site to a previous state as easy as finding a cute dog on the internet.

Let’s look closer at how this feature can benefit you and your site(s).

No expertise required

Manually backing up a website is a time-consuming and resource-intensive task, not to mention a bit daunting on a technical level.

We’ve removed all that hassle by doing the work for you behind the scenes.

Even better, we house redundant copies of your backups on multiple servers around the world, so your data is always secure and accessible.

Version control, but for your website

With the Activity Log, you can quickly see every site change at a glance, letting you know exactly what action (and which user!) broke the site.

Our one-click restores allow you to quickly recover a site from any point in time: Simply find when the problem occurred, click “Restore,” verify that you want to revert your site to a previous state, and in as little a few minutes’ time, you’ll be back up and running.

Never miss a sales order

If you’re running an online store, you know that orders can come in at any time. It goes without saying that you need a backup system to keep your order and customer data safe. There are times when daily or even hourly backups simply don’t cut it.

If you’re running WooCommerce on your site, you can reinstate your store to any previous iteration, while keeping all orders and products current.

Losing your work is a thing of the past

Our automated backups save everything for you: posts, files, databases, themes, plugins . . . all of it. Should your site crash for any reason — an incompatible plugin or theme, for instance — rest assured that it can be easily restored in just minutes.

Whether you’re running a business or spending hours perfecting your site as a hobbyist, our state-of-the-art technology provides the peace of mind that you’ll never miss a sale or lose content again.

Real-time backups and one-click restores are available on Business and Commerce sites.