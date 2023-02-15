Switch to the New Jetpack Mobile App

With the new Jetpack app, you’ll still be able to focus on publishing, but with a host of other benefits like stats, notifications, and more.

Last month we introduced you to the new Jetpack mobile app. Today we’d like to share information on some upcoming changes to the WordPress app and dig into the key differences between the WordPress and Jetpack apps to help you decide which one is right for you. We’re here to help you make an informed decision.

What’s changing in the WordPress app?

Until now, the WordPress app has included a range of Jetpack-powered features focused on managing, growing, and keeping tabs on your site. In early March 2023, we’ll be streamlining the WordPress app to focus on the writing and publishing basics. As part of that update, Jetpack features will be removed from the WordPress app and only be available in the Jetpack app. To continue using your favorite Jetpack features, switch to the Jetpack app today.

Why are there two apps?

WordPress comes in more than one flavor and is used for everything from newsletters to blogs, enterprise apps to high-traffic publishing networks. After listening to feedback from a diverse range of users and the wider WordPress community, it became clear that there are two main sets of expectations about what a mobile WordPress experience should look like.

With that in mind, we set about rethinking and designing two distinct ways for you to use WordPress on the go:

The Jetpack app is intuitive, free-to-use, and puts the full WordPress experience in your pocket, whether you’re new to publishing on the internet or a seasoned veteran. You get all the essential tools that come with the WordPress app, plus a suite of features for growing your site. Discover new content and communities with the Reader, track your site’s performance on Stats, and get notified about comments and reactions with Notifications. You can download the Jetpack app today.



The updated WordPress app will focus on the basics of writing and publishing. If you’re only looking for the essential tools you need to publish on the go, with support for offline editing and the ability to upload media straight from your phone’s camera roll, this might be the best app for you.

We’re excited to hear from you and will continue updating the apps to meet your needs. Please feel free to comment on this post with any questions or feedback.

Which app should I use?

Here’s how the two apps compare, feature by feature:

Features WordPress app Jetpack app Posts x x Pages x x Media x x Comments x x Site Settings x x Stats x Reader x Notifications x Activity Log x Jetpack Social x Jetpack Backup x Jetpack Scan x Menus x People x Themes x

With the new Jetpack app, you’ll still be able to focus on publishing, but you’ll also have the added benefit of powerful site management and growth tools. The app is free to use. Once you make the switch, you’ll find all the same features that you enjoy with the WordPress app right there, at no extra cost.

How do I make the switch to the Jetpack app?

To make a seamless switch to the Jetpack app from the WordPress app, follow these steps:

Make sure you have the latest version of the WordPress app installed. Download the Jetpack app for iOS or Android. Open the app, and you’ll be “auto-magically” logged in with all your data and settings in place, including locally stored content, saved posts, and other in-app preferences.

After you’ve installed the Jetpack app, we’d advise you to delete the WordPress app. Managing your site across both apps is currently unsupported and may lead to issues such as data conflicts that are best avoided.

We’re here to make the switch from the WordPress app to the Jetpack app as smooth as possible. Thanks for your continued support, and let us know if you have any questions.