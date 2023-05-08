Elevate Your Website with Our May Webinars

Sign up for our May webinars. Hosted by our world-class experts, they’re always interactive, educational, and fun!

May 8, 2023

Jerry B

Our free webinars are live, interactive, and designed to be accessible and informative for everyone, regardless of your experience level with WordPress. Each session also concludes with a live Q&A with our experts. This month we’ll be hosting three insightful webinar topics, providing you with the tools and knowledge to enhance your WordPress.com skills and improve your website.

This is the final month that we’ll be offering our popular Compelling Homepages webinar, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to learn about creating an attention-grabbing homepage.

Site Editor vs. Page Editor — Editing Your Entire Site in WordPress

Discover the power of the WordPress.com Site Editor, allowing you to edit every aspect of your site — from header to footer — with no coding whatsoever.

  • Tues May 9 at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT
  • Wed May 10 at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST
  • Thurs May 11 at 9:30pm IST | 6:00pm CEST | 12:00pm EDT | 9:00am PDT
Register to attend Site Editor vs. Page Editor

Compelling Homepages — Create a Custom Layout With the WordPress Block Editor

This is your last chance to join our live Compelling Homepages webinar! Your homepage is a critical component of your website, setting the tone for your visitors and directing them to key areas. Our experts will guide you through using the WordPress block editor to create a visually appealing and effective homepage layout without any coding.

  • Tues May 16 at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT
  • Wed May 17 at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST
  • Thurs May 18 at 9:30pm IST | 6:00pm CEST | 12:00pm EDT | 9:00am PDT
Register to attend Compelling Homepages

Site Editing — Custom Headers

Your site header is the first thing visitors see and is crucial for establishing your brand while also providing seamless navigation. With our Site Editor tools, customizing your header is now easier than ever. Our experts will show you how to create a unique and professional-looking header that perfectly represents your brand.

  • Tues May 23 at 9:00pm CEST | 3:00pm EDT | 12:00pm PDT
  • Wed May 24 at 7:00pm AEST | 2:30pm IST | 11:00am CEST
  • Thurs May 25 at 9:30pm IST | 6:00pm CEST | 12:00pm EDT | 9:00am PDT
Register so attend Site Editing — Custom Headers

Your go-to resource for all things WordPress.com

We’re passionate about providing all the resources you need to successfully create the website that suits your needs and leads you to your goals. Explore more of our free offerings, including courses, checklists, and recordings of past webinars, at WordPress.com/learn.

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 98,821,406 other subscribers

2 Comments

  1. Mireya May 8th at 3:18 pm

    Will there be any courses on how to gain more readers, keywords and titles, and so on…

    Liked by 1 person

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: