A New Chapter for Video Uploads on WordPress.com

We’re excited to announce that you can now add chapter breaks to VideoPress uploads.

December 21, 2022

Dan

Today we’re excited to announce that you can now add chapter breaks to the videos you upload to your website with our VideoPress feature. Chapters offer a quick way to navigate longer videos and can be a great addition for your viewers.

Streamlined interface

We’ve built a streamlined and easy-to-use interface for your viewers to interact with video chapters. You can hover over the timeline to preview the next chapter and then simply click to navigate to it. The current chapter name is shown after the video timecode, and when you click it opens a menu to quickly jump to the start of any chapter:

How to add chapters to your videos

To add chapters to your video, all you need to do is edit its description in the block editor and add the timestamp for each chapter, followed by a title you’d like to display:

After saving, you’ll see the video block update and automatically display your chapters.

In the video below — which is a showcase for WordPress 6.1 — you can see how chapters work and look. Play around with the bottom toolbar to navigate to different chapters and bring up the chapter list.

We hope you enjoy this feature! Please share any feedback you have or an example of where you’ve used chapters for your videos. We love to see our features in action!

VideoPress is available on our WordPress.com Premium, Business and eCommerce plans. If you have a self-hosted site, check out Jetpack VideoPress to get high-quality and ad-free videos for your site.

1 Comment

  1. Nomad Skateboarding Dec 21st at 7:20 pm

    Very happy with this update! Using Video Press via Jetpack on all my sites, so already a fan. Just another reason I’m all in with you good people. 🙂🙌

    Like

