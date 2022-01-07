Get Started with new webinars

January 7, 2022

Carla Doria

Launching a website or learning how to monetize your online store can be overwhelming. But we are here to help you along the way. We are hosting free webinars to help get you on track and answer any questions you have.  We cover different topics and will soon have new ones. Make sure to bookmark the Webinars page for upcoming webinars. In the meantime, check out our January webinars.

The timezones are in UTC but you can click the time to see it in your own timezone.

Getting Started
Mondays1900 UTC
Tuesdays1000 UTC
Wednesdays0600 UTC
Thursdays1900 UTC
Fridays1600 UTC
Making Money
Mondays – hours alternate weekly0600 UTC and 1600 UTC
Blogging
Tuesdays – hours alternate weekly0600 UTC and 1600 UTC
Every other Wednesday at1400 UTC
WooCommerce 101
Thursdays 1600 UTC
Spanish Webinars
Every other Wednesday 1400 UTC

Get the specific dates and registration forms at https://wordpress.com/webinars/

Who’s Invited: New WordPress.com users and anyone interested in learning more about WordPress.com’s website capabilities.

Our WordPress.com customer service team, we call them Happiness Engineers, are experts in helping new users get up and running on their new websites. Across each week of webinars, we’ll cover questions about the basics of setting up your website, handling simple and recurring payments, blogging best practices, and adding in eCommerce capabilities. Come with questions as you’ll be able to make them during the live webinar.

Everyone is welcome, even if you already have a site set up. We know you’re busy, so if you can’t make the live event, you’ll be able to watch a recording of the webinar on our YouTube channel.

Live attendance is limited, so be sure to register early. We look forward to seeing you on the webinar!

