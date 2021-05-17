One-click Portfolio Designs, Instant PDF Embeds, and More Improvements to the Block Editor

We have some exciting new block editor updates to share with you today including fresh collection of Portfolio block patterns, a new and improved way to embed a preview of PDF documents, and better editing tools for Cover and Buttons blocks.

Let’s dive in!

One-Click Portfolio Layouts

Block patterns are pre-designed templates that make creating beautiful pages a breeze. This time we’re bringing you a curated collection of portfolio patterns, perfect for showcasing your creative work.

To access block patterns, click on the + icon in the WordPress Editor, and switch to the Patterns tab. All portfolio patterns can be found in the Portfolio category.

Embed PDFs with the File Block

The File block allows you to place a download button for documents and other files on your website. With the latest block editor update you can also use it to show a preview of a PDF file. The preview will be displayed automatically, with an option to be disabled from the block settings panel.

Go Large on Buttons

Capture your audience’s attention with eye-catching buttons! You can now make the buttons bigger by customizing the font-size and line-height settings.

Drag-and-drop Cover Block Backgrounds

This update makes it easier to swap the Cover block background image. Simply drag a new image over from your computer, and it will automatically replace the current one.

You keep building, we’ll keep improving

Your feedback helps us make the editor better – thank you! We’re excited to see what you build next with the block editor. In the meantime, watch this space for more updates!

Happy editing!