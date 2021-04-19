Introducing a new design for the WordPress apps

April 19, 2021

Matt Miklic

The WordPress mobile apps are the best way to manage your site from anywhere. If you’re already using the app, you might have noticed a new visual design that’s been rolling out. That rollout is complete in WordPress 17.1, which is available today for both Android and iOS. If you’re not already using it this is the perfect time to give it a try!

Our new visual design as seen on iPhone and iPad.

We add new features and improve the WordPress apps in every release, but our visual design hasn’t changed much in the last few years. Over the last few months we’ve thought about how to modernize the design of the apps. As we’ve implemented features like Dark Mode, we’re taking advantage of new components made available in the latest versions of iOS and Android.  

Bigger, bolder headers call out key product areas and create a distinction between the top level tabs and deeper levels of the apps. A new color palette pairs a more neutral background that lets your content shine with brighter blues that make interactive elements even more noticeable. A new serif typeface is a nod to WordPress’s roots in writing and publishing.

Dark Mode is available on both iOS and Android devices.

We hope you enjoy these updates as you use the apps and we’d love to hear your feedback. Reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support.

14 Comments

  1. Kellie Apr 19th at 12:30 pm

    Sounds good, updating now thank you 😊

    Liked by 3 people

  2. mnzava1 Apr 19th at 1:07 pm

    Our update looks great kudos WordPress team

    Liked by 3 people

  3. Michael Brooks | Website Developer/Blogger Apr 19th at 1:07 pm

    So far, I’m loving the new design. Will users ever be able to view ad stats on the app like you can on the website? It’s the one thing I feel is missing, and it would be a great addition to the app.

    Liked by 4 people

  4. anonymousgods Apr 19th at 1:45 pm

    Thanks!

    Liked by 3 people

  5. Aashwinshanker Apr 19th at 2:39 pm

    Hi. I’m unable to get video previews while paste a link. I’ve tried pasting hyper link of the video too but there’s no preview on the mobile app. What should I do?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Matt Miklic Apr 19th at 8:30 pm

      To get help, you can reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support. One of our Happiness Engineers can give you a hand!

      Liked by 1 person

  6. Observatoire du MENSONGE Apr 19th at 3:22 pm

    It’s all very well to innovate, but only if your customers are aware of it and if it is clearly understood before and at the beginning of its implementation.
    Thinking about the customer seems to me the most important !!!

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Digital Wonders and Smiles Apr 19th at 3:47 pm

    Yay! This is so exciting! Keep up the wonderful work WP Team!

    Liked by 5 people

  8. extraordinarysunshineweaver Apr 19th at 4:25 pm

    I like it!

    Liked by 3 people

  9. L.K. Latham Apr 19th at 5:20 pm

    I thought it looked different. Have been more on desktop, but find myself doing more on the app.

    Liked by 4 people

  10. ShankySalty Apr 19th at 6:14 pm

    Thanks for this

    Liked by 2 people

  11. Sophie Pavlou Apr 19th at 6:34 pm

    I noticed the new update immediately and it looks and feels so much better; makes editing from my phone that bit smoother and more enjoyable!

    Liked by 3 people

  12. mwewa03 Apr 19th at 7:49 pm

    Just getting aquainted with wordpress but still pretty much excited to also learn about the latest developments

    Liked by 4 people

