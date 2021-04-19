Introducing a new design for the WordPress apps
The WordPress mobile apps are the best way to manage your site from anywhere. If you’re already using the app, you might have noticed a new visual design that’s been rolling out. That rollout is complete in WordPress 17.1, which is available today for both Android and iOS. If you’re not already using it this is the perfect time to give it a try!
We add new features and improve the WordPress apps in every release, but our visual design hasn’t changed much in the last few years. Over the last few months we’ve thought about how to modernize the design of the apps. As we’ve implemented features like Dark Mode, we’re taking advantage of new components made available in the latest versions of iOS and Android.
Bigger, bolder headers call out key product areas and create a distinction between the top level tabs and deeper levels of the apps. A new color palette pairs a more neutral background that lets your content shine with brighter blues that make interactive elements even more noticeable. A new serif typeface is a nod to WordPress’s roots in writing and publishing.
We hope you enjoy these updates as you use the apps and we’d love to hear your feedback. Reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support.
Sounds good, updating now thank you 😊
Our update looks great kudos WordPress team
So far, I’m loving the new design. Will users ever be able to view ad stats on the app like you can on the website? It’s the one thing I feel is missing, and it would be a great addition to the app.
Thanks for the suggestion Michael; I’ll share it with our team!
Thanks!
Hi. I’m unable to get video previews while paste a link. I’ve tried pasting hyper link of the video too but there’s no preview on the mobile app. What should I do?
To get help, you can reach out to us from within the app by going to My Site, tapping your photo on the top right, tapping Help & Support, and then selecting Contact Support. One of our Happiness Engineers can give you a hand!
It’s all very well to innovate, but only if your customers are aware of it and if it is clearly understood before and at the beginning of its implementation.
Thinking about the customer seems to me the most important !!!
Yay! This is so exciting! Keep up the wonderful work WP Team!
I like it!
I thought it looked different. Have been more on desktop, but find myself doing more on the app.
Thanks for this
I noticed the new update immediately and it looks and feels so much better; makes editing from my phone that bit smoother and more enjoyable!
Just getting aquainted with wordpress but still pretty much excited to also learn about the latest developments
