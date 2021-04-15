What’s New in the Block Editor: New Page Layout Picker, Better Block Transformation Options, and More
From a new page layout picker to a more streamlined writing prompt, we’re bringing you the latest round of editor improvements.
Here’s a peek at the latest changes in the block editor — subtle-yet-practical enhancements that help you create beautiful posts and pages more efficiently:
- New page layout picker experience.
- Convert text and images into Columns block.
- Improved spacing options for social links and buttons.
- Streamlined behavior of the writing prompt.
Let’s dive in!
New Page Layout Picker
Page layouts are pre-designed templates that make creating beautiful pages a breeze. In this update we focused on improving the layout picker, making it easier to quickly browse different categories and select your layout.
Convert text and images into Columns Block
Transforming one block into another is a nifty trick that can greatly improve the editing experience. With the latest update, text (and images too!) can be automatically converted to a Columns block with the click of a button.
Select two or more blocks (these could be Paragraph, Heading, Image, etc.), click on the grouped block icon, and select “Columns” from the list of transformation options. The number of blocks selected will correspond to the number of columns.
Improved spacing options for Social Links and Buttons
Get creative with new ways to arrange your social links and buttons. This update brings you greater control over spacing and unlocks some neat layout ideas.
The correct alignment will be visible once you finish editing the Social Icons block.
Streamlined behavior of the writing prompt
You’re probably familiar with the writing prompt that greets you every time you start a new post or page. Until now you’d also see it on every new line in your document. We’re happy to report that’s no longer the case! To streamline the writing process the prompt will now only appear once. There will be no subsequent prompts with every new line — just space for you to write your thoughts without distractions.
You keep building, we’ll keep improving
We can’t wait to see what you build with the improved block editor. In the meantime, we’ll keep new updates coming your way.
Happy editing!
9 Comments
I’m not giving up WordPress, which I have enjoyed, but it’s already harder to use for me than it was. How on earth do you italicize words now. I wish more than anything that I could have the old WordPress back.
Hello! Thank you for your feedback. To italicize, you’ll need to select a portion of text and click the Italics formatting option on the Paragraph block toolbar. Here’s some more info on the Paragraph block settings: https://wordpress.com/support/wordpress-editor/blocks/paragraph-block/#block-toolbar
I appreciate the updates/improvements whilst wishing it could all stay the same for while.
Your post is too complicated to follow. Why did WordPress find it necessary to change a perfectly good format to something which is difficult to use? I am finding it difficult to post. I don’t understand the block editor or what it does. Do you want to lose more contributors or don’t you care?
Good to know. I like justified text in my posts. So, is there any way you will be creating a one-click-and-all-the-paragraphs-are-justified button? Right now, I do each paragraph separately.
Hi there! Thank you for your feedback – I’ll pass this idea to our developers.
I appreciate these improvements!
Is there a way I can use strike through in block editor? I think strike through option is only for classic editor.
Yes, there is an option to use strikethrough in the Block editor as well. The option is in the Paragraph block and here is a short GIF – https://cldup.com/PAxvSH-Ijg.gif showing how it can be done.
More information about the Paragraph block and its options can be found in the below support article:
https://wordpress.com/support/wordpress-editor/blocks/paragraph-block/#block-toolbar
Thanks for the update, I liked the Page layout editing feature. That makes the work easy. well done 👍
