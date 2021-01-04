Let Our Experts Build Your Dream Website
Need a professional team to translate your vision into a compelling and modern website? Consider hiring our experts.
If one of your 2021 resolutions is to launch a business or move an existing one fully online, our WordPress.com experts can help you make it happen.
Launched in beta in the fall of 2020, our premium website building service was developed with your needs in mind. Whether you need a fast and performant eCommerce store for your products and/or services, a polished website for your professional services firm, or an educational website for your online courses, our experts can build it for you on WordPress.com, the most powerful platform for businesses and enterprises large and small.
You’ll work with a dedicated engagement manager throughout the entire project, ensuring that your vision is carried through from start to finish — freeing you to focus on the other critical parts of your business.
Interested in learning more? Fill out the brief questionnaire below, and we’ll respond within two-three business days. The questionnaire helps us learn more about your project. It doesn’t commit you to anything, but the detail you provide helps us evaluate whether the service is the right fit for your needs.
We look forward to working with you!
8 Comments
Hi, My name is Ragini, I am a food. Blogger, living in Toronto, Canada, my blog name liveapurelife.Wordpress.com Wanted to launch online store, so would you please advise how to build or whom I have to contact? Thanks Ragini
Hi, Ragini! If you’d like to build the store yourself, and you have one of our paid plans, you can get great support from our Happiness Engineers to help you build your online store on your WordPress.com site. Note that you will need either the Business or eCommerce plan in order to set up an ecommerce site. If you would like for us to build it for you, please fill out the form embedded in the form above, and we’ll be happy to chat with you about your needs. The form doesn’t require a commitment to buy the service — it’s just a way for us to learn more about the project and see if we would be the right fit for you.
What is the price range?
Do you work with individual web sites?
What’s the average time to build a average site?
The service starts at US$4,900. As every website is different and every website owner’s needs will vary from that of another, we’d like to learn more about the project and your goals, after which we’d provide a quote. And yes, we are happy to work on individual websites.
The time will vary depending on the project. A five-page website for a consulting firm that has no ecommerce will take far less time than an ecommerce site with hundreds of products. We can discuss further during the initial consultation.
Here you go!
https://wordpress.com/built-by-wordpress-com/
Feel free to fill out the form as well, and we’ll contact you directly.
I’d like to take the survey but clicking on your link I only get “page not found”. I own a domain I’d like to rebuild for my novels, short stories, and other publications. Susan Bass Marcus
Hi, Susan! Can you fill out the survey directly in the form above? If you’re still getting an error message, let me know in the comments!
