State of the Word 2020

Watch this year’s State of the Word event featuring Matt Mullenweg!

December 16, 2020

Megan Marcel

State of the Word is an annual keynote address delivered by WordPress project co-founder, Matt Mullenweg. Catch this year’s keynote in the video below!

New to State of the Word?

If this is your first time hearing of this talk and want to learn more, you’re in luck! Check out previous recordings below.

