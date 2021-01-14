New Theme: Twenty Twenty One
Check out our new default theme, Twenty Twenty One!
Twenty Twenty One is the latest WordPress default theme, which is now available to all WordPress.com sites. Designed by Mel Choyce-Dwan, the muted tones and timeless design will let your work shine.
Twenty Twenty One takes advantage of all the latest features of the Block Editor — the new block patterns allow you to create a beautiful layout in seconds.
Learn more about TwentyTwentyOne, or check out the demo site!
7 Comments
I saw this theme available this morning in the theme section and I started using it on my blog and absolutely love it!
Thanks for theme
That’s a really beautiful theme! Looks very clean and minimal. I so love that seafoam green shade in the background.
Thank you, I will most likely use this theme on my other website. I love the colors!
Very nice! Thank you.
Thank you, a lot….
Love it and I am using it!
