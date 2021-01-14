New Theme: Twenty Twenty One

Check out our new default theme, Twenty Twenty One!

January 14, 2021

Ben Dwyer

Twenty Twenty One is the latest WordPress default theme, which is now available to all WordPress.com sites. Designed by Mel Choyce-Dwan, the muted tones and timeless design will let your work shine.

Twenty Twenty One takes advantage of all the latest features of the Block Editor — the new block patterns allow you to create a beautiful layout in seconds.

Learn more about TwentyTwentyOne, or check out the demo site!

7 Comments

  1. Mikel, Jan 14th at 4:44 pm

    I saw this theme available this morning in the theme section and I started using it on my blog and absolutely love it!

  2. Keersaransh Jan 14th at 5:12 pm

    Thanks for theme

  3. d i l i p Jan 14th at 5:45 pm

    That’s a really beautiful theme! Looks very clean and minimal. I so love that seafoam green shade in the background.

  4. Ali O Jan 14th at 6:17 pm

    Thank you, I will most likely use this theme on my other website. I love the colors!

  5. eirikopedal Jan 14th at 6:26 pm

    Very nice! Thank you.

  6. A. R. Jwailie Jan 14th at 7:05 pm

    Thank you, a lot….

  7. David Bennett Jan 14th at 8:05 pm

    Love it and I am using it!

