The WordPress.com Referral Program: Encourage Others to Start a Website

Learn how you and your connections can earn WordPress.com credits with the Refer-a-Friend Program.

All of us know interesting people with unique talents. Some have business ideas. Others write beautiful poetry. Some are inspired to make the world a better place.

If they’re not online, they should be. If you’ve ever encouraged a friend or family member to create a blog, launch a podcast, or sell what they make online, the WordPress.com Refer-a-Friend program is your chance to help them get started.

How the referral program works

With the Refer-a-Friend program, you and people in your network can earn credits for your WordPress.com websites. When you invite friends, family, and colleagues — or even your own site visitors — to build a website, they’ll receive a US$25 credit toward a WordPress.com plan. (Note: referrals need to be new WordPress.com customers.)

Every time someone you refer purchases a plan, you receive a US$25 credit, too! The credit will be applied within two months after your referral signs up and makes an eligible purchase.

Under current pricing, a $25 credit offers more than 50% off the first year of a Personal plan and more than 25% off the cost of a Premium plan. Plus, your referrals also receive a free custom domain name for their first year.

Here’s how to start:

Log in to your WordPress.com account and go to Tools → Earn. Locate your unique referral link in the Refer-a-Friend section. Copy the link and share it via email, social media, or text message.

Not sure what to say? When reaching out to a referral, tell them why you use WordPress.com and how you believe it will help them, too.

Want to send along some inspiration? Check out the websites and customer stories featured on Discover!