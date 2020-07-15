Unroll Your Twitter Threads Into WordPress

Turn your recent Twitter thread into your next blog post.

July 15, 2020

Gary

Have you ever written a Twitter thread, and then wished you could turn it into a blog post? You can now do it in seconds.

Writing Twitter threads, also known as tweetstorms, can be a great way to clarify your thoughts: keeping each paragraph under 280 characters forces you to focus on your message.

Threads are great for engagement and sudden bursts of inspiration. But when the thread is done, wouldn’t it be nice to have a quick way to capture the full conversation in one place — one page to read, one link to share, all your thoughts captured on a website you own?

Now, when you embed a tweet that’s part of a larger thread, you’ll see a new “Unroll” button on the block toolbar. Click or tap it to import the entire thread into your post.

Publish the whole thread as one easy-to-read post — and since WordPress has no character limit, add any extra thoughts that have popped up in the meantime!

Originally tweeted by WordPress.com (@wordpressdotcom) on July 17, 2020.

We hope you enjoy this new way to make your WordPress site the canonical place for everything you publish — leave a comment if you have any questions, suggestions for how we can make it easier for you to share content between your site and other platforms, or if you’d like to share a link to a post that started as a Twitter thread!

Missing out on the latest WordPress.com developments? Enter your email below to receive future announcements direct to your inbox. An email confirmation will be sent before you will start receiving notifications - please check your spam folder if you don't receive this.

Join 72,219,155 other followers

9 Comments

  1. Girl in Niagara Jul 17th at 6:10 pm

    What a great idea!

    Liked by 2 people

  2. amidugedson Jul 17th at 6:12 pm

    Thank you for sharing this

    Liked by 1 person

  3. Herbert Dupree Jul 17th at 6:56 pm

    Does this use the Thread Reader bot, or is it independent of it? #curious

    Liked by 2 people

  4. Observatoire du MENSONGE Jul 17th at 9:56 pm

    very good block which opens up some very interesting possibilities: thank you!

    Liked by 1 person

  5. Trystan Jul 18th at 2:49 am

    If more tweets get added to the tweetstorm, will my post automatically update or do I need to do that manually?

    Liked by 1 person

    • Austin Lau Jul 18th at 3:20 am

      Good question. New tweets in a thread will not be automatically added to your website. Whatever content is in the tweetstorm at the time you unroll it is what will show up on your page/post draft.

      Liked by 1 person

  6. Evan Jul 18th at 3:15 am

    Interesting… I’ll have to try this. Thank you! 😀

    Liked by 1 person

Please do not use these comments for asking questions, support, or bug reporting. Use the forums or support contact form for that.

Please read our comment guidelines before posting.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create your new blog or website for free

Get Started

%d bloggers like this: