Unroll Your Twitter Threads Into WordPress
Turn your recent Twitter thread into your next blog post.
Have you ever written a Twitter thread, and then wished you could turn it into a blog post? You can now do it in seconds.
Writing Twitter threads, also known as tweetstorms, can be a great way to clarify your thoughts: keeping each paragraph under 280 characters forces you to focus on your message.
Threads are great for engagement and sudden bursts of inspiration. But when the thread is done, wouldn’t it be nice to have a quick way to capture the full conversation in one place — one page to read, one link to share, all your thoughts captured on a website you own?
Now, when you embed a tweet that’s part of a larger thread, you’ll see a new “Unroll” button on the block toolbar. Click or tap it to import the entire thread into your post.
Publish the whole thread as one easy-to-read post — and since WordPress has no character limit, add any extra thoughts that have popped up in the meantime!
Originally tweeted by WordPress.com (@wordpressdotcom) on July 17, 2020.
We hope you enjoy this new way to make your WordPress site the canonical place for everything you publish — leave a comment if you have any questions, suggestions for how we can make it easier for you to share content between your site and other platforms, or if you’d like to share a link to a post that started as a Twitter thread!
9 Comments
What a great idea!
Thank you for sharing this
Does this use the Thread Reader bot, or is it independent of it? #curious
It’s independent. It uses the Twitter block in the WordPress editor so all you need to do is input the URL of the tweetstorm or single tweet, and the Twitter block does everything to pull the content into your page or post. You can learn more about the Twitter block here: https://wordpress.com/support/wordpress-editor/blocks/twitter-block/, and more about the WordPress editor here: https://wordpress.com/support/wordpress-editor/.
Thanks. I will remember that as I use the service I mentioned above. 👍🏿
very good block which opens up some very interesting possibilities: thank you!
If more tweets get added to the tweetstorm, will my post automatically update or do I need to do that manually?
Good question. New tweets in a thread will not be automatically added to your website. Whatever content is in the tweetstorm at the time you unroll it is what will show up on your page/post draft.
Interesting… I’ll have to try this. Thank you! 😀
