Expert Advice: Learn How to Podcast on WordPress.com

Learn the basics of podcasting from our resident podcasting experts in this free webinar.

Podcasting isn’t just for professional broadcasters or celebrities. If you have a passion for a topic — no matter how niche — and want to explore your options beyond blogging and tweeting, consider launching a podcast! All you need to get started is a decent microphone and headset, an internet connection — and our next free webinar to learn the basics.

Date: Thursday, July 23, 2020

Cost: FREE

Time: 8:00 am PDT | 9:00 am MDT | 10:00 am CDT | 11:00 am EDT | 15:00 UTC

Registration link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/5115944218471/WN_DEIBungPRlSs4hIKhN6ezA

Who’s invited: Bloggers, business owners, and anyone else interested in starting a podcast.

Your hosts, expert podcasters and Happiness Engineers Richard and Damianne, have years of experience in podcasting, radio journalism, and of course, helping our users get the most out of their WordPress.com sites. They’ll walk you through the basics of hosting your podcast on WordPress.com and adding it to the most popular podcast directories. They’ll also share some tips and best practices on crafting a successful podcast.

Please note that to host audio files on a WordPress.com site, your site must be on the Premium, Business, or eCommerce plan.

The one-hour webinar will include a 45-minute presentation and 15 minutes of live Q&A. Dustin, one of our veteran Happiness Engineers and another longtime podcaster, will also be on hand to answer questions over Zoom chat during the webinar.

Seats are limited, so register now to save your seat. We look forward to seeing you then!