The First-Ever WordPress.com Growth Summit Is Coming, and You Won’t Want to Miss It

Join us for The Official WordPress.com Growth Summit on August 11-13! At our first-ever virtual conference you will learn how to build and grow your site, from start to scale. Are you a blogger looking for ways to drive traffic and get more visitors? Are you a small business that would like to start selling more products and services on your site? Are you an artist or creator who would like to learn how to share your work? The WordPress.com Growth Summit will cover these topics (and many more) and provide indispensable advice to help you succeed.

The goal of this event is to inspire, connect you with the tools you need, and help you build your community. Sessions will take place across three tracks: blogging, business, and creative. You can take sessions on any or all tracks, and they’ll focus on four main topic areas:

Site Structure & Design: Make your website look its best.

Content: Create great content to help your website grow.

Marketing: Grow your audience and reach.

Making Money: Monetize and scale your website.

Each day includes sessions with industry and business leaders, successful bloggers, and creatives, who will join WordPress.com experts for engaging talks and hands-on demonstrations to help your site grow. Hear from speakers like…

Deb Perelman, creator of Smitten Kitchen.

Business strategist Tina Wells.

Chris Coyier, web developer and CSS expert.

Amy Chan, founder of Renew Breakup Bootcamp.

Industry experts from companies including Google, Sandwich, Looka, ShipBob, and WordPress.com.

You’ll also have the opportunity to connect directly with our Happiness Engineers to ask your most pressing support questions.

To stay accessible to a global audience, we’ll hold the event twice, with live sessions in all regions:

Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa — August 11-12, 2020

Asia Pacific — August 12-13, 2020

Want to learn more about the event and to take advantage of the early-bird pricing (available through July 31)?