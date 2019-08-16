Why Does Site Speed Optimization Matter?

The truth is, if your site speed optimization techniques are not up to snuff, you’ll lose visitors quickly. Very few people will hang around to see if your website was worth waiting for in the first place. So, it’s vital that you take steps to ensure your website is as fast and efficient as possible.

Understanding website speed

Your website’s speed is measured in time, tracking how long it takes for your homepage to load in a visitor’s browser. Website speed-measuring tools typically gauge the homepage speed, since that’s the page most folks will visit first.

The faster your homepage loads, the more likely people are to stay on your site. According to Neil Patel, 40 percent of online consumers will abandon a site if it takes more than three seconds to load. If you want to keep people on your website to persuade them to use your product or service, that’s a huge chunk of lost revenue.

The other consideration is search engine optimization. For a while now, Google has been factoring in site speed when ranking websites, and more recently, Google started factoring page speed into its mobile search ranking. In other words, sluggish loading times can seriously hurt your online visibility.

Checking your website speed

There are a number of site speed optimization testing tools available. The top three are Pingdom, GTmetrix, and Google’s Page Speed Insights.

Pingdom built their Website Speed Test to help you analyze your website load speed. Their report is very extensive and allows you to download the results for offline viewing.

GTmetrix is another great tool. It produces a report on your site-loading times and gives you actionable steps to fix any problems that arise. GTmetrix shows you both a page-speed score and a YSlow score, as well as how well your site compares to worldwide averages.

Page Speed Insights from Google is designed to help you make your website fast on all devices. The tool analyzes the content of your homepage and suggests how to make it load faster. Another nice feature is the ability to switch between mobile and desktop results, for specific speed tuning.

Enhancing your efforts with WordPress.com tools

Fortunately, your WordPress.com site comes with some built-in speed optimization features that you can start using immediately.

1. Mobile-ready functionality

All WordPress.com sites support mobile themes and Accelerated Mobile Pages. This means that your site will perform well across all devices, and this is truly vital in the modern smartphone age. Whatever way your fans are viewing your site, they will have the best possible experience.

2. Jetpack essential features

All WordPress.com sites come bundled with the advantage of Jetpack, which includes a content delivery network (CDN) and lazy loading images. The CDN is an amazing tool that accelerates the serving of images and static files to the browser, and lazy loading is a feature that only loads images when the browser needs them. These features drastically improve your website loading times and the overall user experience.

Reaching your audience

With the right set of testing and measuring tools, and the added benefit of WordPress.com’s built-in speed optimization features, you can rest assured that your website is as fast as possible, allowing you to relax and focus on connecting with your fans.