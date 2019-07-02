How to Uninstall a WordPress.com Plugin

When you need more functionality out of your website, WordPress plugins are the best choice — and with a WordPress.com Business or eCommerce plan, you have access to thousands of powerful plugins. Thanks to plugins, you can ensure that your content is always SEO-friendly, add an online store to your site, and more.

But, what happens when you’re no longer using a particular plugin or when a plugin is outdated?

In this post, we will show you how to uninstall a WordPress plugin from your WordPress.com website, as well as how to search for a plugin replacement if a plugin becomes outdated.

Uninstall a WordPress plugin, step by step

Once you’ve enableed a plugin, you can find it by going to My Sites > Plugins. From there, click the Manage button to add, upload, or deactivate plugins from your site.

If you have a plugin that you’re no longer using or one that is outdated, follow the steps below to remove it from your site:

Go to My Sites > Plugins > Manage. Find the plugin you want to deactivate from the list of active plugins on your site. Click Edit All to deactivate multiple plugins at a time. Click Deactivate to get rid of the plugins you no longer want to use. Click Remove to delete them from your site completely.

How to find new plugins to replace outdated ones

If you wish to replace the plugins you’ve uninstalled, you can do so by clicking the search icon and entering the search terms that describe the functionality you need. For example, let’s say you need a plugin that allows you to add tables to your posts and pages. The search for tables will reveal a list of relevant plugins.

From there, you can click on the individual plugin to see more information about it and to ensure it has the functionality you need. Pay attention to the number of stars next to the plugin name, which represent the plugin’s rating.

Another way to find new plugins to replace the ones that you’ve uninstalled is to browse the Featured and Popular sections, as these sections often have a varied selection of plugins that just might have the functionality you’re seeking.

Once you’ve found the right plugin, you can click the Install button on the plugin’s details page, or you can install it directly from the list of plugins by clicking the Install button.

Alternatively, if you’ve a found a plugin through a Google search from a third-party marketplace, you can install a plugin by clicking the Upload plugin button.

You will then be taken to a screen where you can upload a .zip file of the plugin by following the steps below:

Choose the right file by locating the .zip file of the plugin.

Click the Install Now button to install the plugin.

Click the Activate button.

Final thoughts

Plugins can add a lot of functionality to your WordPress.com website, but it’s important to manage them and keep them up-to-date; outdated plugins or excessive installed plugins can hinder your site’s performance. Use the steps outlined here to help you manage and uninstall WordPress.com plugins to keep your site healthy.