Creating a One-Page Website: When, How, and Why

The majority of websites you visit today are multi-page websites, meaning you have to click on a new page link or tab to see another page of content. However, there’s a new design trend you may have noticed lately: websites that only contain one page.

So, what exactly is a one-page website, and is this type of website design right for you? This article will help you answer those questions.

What is a one-page website?

Just as you might imagine, one-page websites simply feature all of their site content on a single page. Rather than clicking a tab or page link to see more content on another page, a single-page website directs its visitors to scroll down — or in some cases, to click anchor links at the top of the site to jump to specific content sections further down the page.

While single-page websites certainly aren’t a good fit for every website, they can be the perfect design choice for some.

Is it right for you?

These websites are all about simplicity and focus. A one-page website may be a perfect fit for you if the following applies to your situation:

You want a website visitor to quickly see or read everything you have to say.

Your message is simple and straightforward.

You have a single product, service, or idea that you’re promoting.

You have a single call to action.

For example, single-page websites often work well for wedding, baby, and family announcements; “coming soon” pages for businesses; portfolio sites for freelancers; and brochure websites for local businesses.

On the other hand, single-page websites would not work well for e-commerce websites; blogs or sites featuring a blog; and sites with multiple, complex products or services that require explanation and a sales funnel beyond what could be feasibly achieved on one page.

How to create your single-page website

1. Plan it

When planning your single-page website, start by creating a storyboard of your site’s content. A storyboard helps you map out each section that needs to be on your website, including visual elements and textual ones.

Keep in mind that the more content you put on your single-page website (especially dense text sections), the less likely visitors are to take it all in. So, if you use a one-page website, remember the KISS principle — keep it simple, stupid.

Also, plan to use large section headers to break up the content into distinct areas. Photos, videos, graphics, and icons are also a great way to break up sections while communicating more information with fewer words.

2. Pick a theme

If you’re not a professional web designer or developer, you’re probably going to want to use a platform like WordPress.com. In addition to handling the complications of web hosting for you, WordPress.com also offers a wide range of professionally designed website themes, including some for single-page websites.

You can use WordPress.com’s theme search tool to find available single-page themes that are free or paid. A couple of popular one-page themes are Affinity (great for weddings and family announcements) and Ovation (ideal for entertainers and musicians).

Each theme will tell you exactly how to create and edit each section, including how to customize your menu, content, and anchor links, which let visitors click to jump between sections on the page.

3. Launch it

Once you’ve checked to make sure everything on your website looks good and is working well, it’s time to click the button to make it live. And with that, you have your own sleek-yet-simple website to promote and share with the world.

Now you know what a single-page website is, what it’s good for, and how to build your own. That means there’s only one thing left to do: get your new website up and running today.