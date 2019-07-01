How to Embed a Social Media Feed on Your Website

If you’re a content creator or a small business owner, chances are you use at least one social media site, whether it’s Twitter, Facebook, or Pinterest. These social networks are inexpensive marketing tools, allowing you to connect with fans, provide updates to your network, and ultimately expand your business.

To optimize both your website and your social presence, it’s a good idea to embed a social media feed on your site. There are several benefits, and it’s a straightforward task when you have a website on WordPress.com.

Benefits of an embedded social media feed



Why should you embed a social media feed on your website? In short, for the same reasons you would include a link to your website on social networks — it’s a good way to connect your business’ different online outlets, which can help you further establish your brand and increase engagement across both your website and social media accounts.

For instance, if a new fan discovers your website, they’ll be more likely to find and follow your Instagram page if it’s directly embedded into your website. This will allow you to keep in touch with potential customers who prefer using Instagram and stay at the forefront of their consciousness, explains SEOptimer.

Additionally, linking your website and social media profiles allows you to present your brand in a cohesive, consistent way, a practice that can boost your revenue, according to Zimmer Radio and Marketing Group.

How to embed a social media feed on WordPress.com



On a WordPress.com website, you can embed a number of social media feeds onto your site using widgets. First, you’ll want to go to the Customizer, which allows you to edit your website’s layout. A menu will show up on the left side of your screen, and from there, select Widgets.

If you’re not familiar with widgets, they’re essentially premade tools that you can embed in the sidebars of your website to add more features and functions; they appear in sidebars and/or footers, depending on your theme. To put a widget on your website, click Add a Widget then select the one you want to add.

WordPress.com has widgets that allow you to embed feeds from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Flickr, and even Goodreads right into your sidebar or footer. Certain widgets allow you to customize how your social feed will appear — for instance, you can choose how many images are displayed with the Instagram widget, as well as how many columns they’re laid out in.

You can add as many widgets as you want to your website, and this allows you to embed multiple social media feeds. However, you’ll only want to embed feeds that you regularly update — otherwise, it won’t provide value to your fans, and some may think your company is defunct.

By linking your social media profiles and website, you’ll be able to connect with more fans, share news more readily, and eventually achieve your greater business goals.