Discover Prompts, Day 10: Orchestrate

Throughout April, we're sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm.

Orchestrate: To arrange or control the elements of, as to achieve a desired overall effect. That’s your theme for today.

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Orchestrate?

What’s the most complicated thing you’ve ever done? Tell us about all the moving parts. If you’re feeling really ambitious, give us instructions!

What’s the last piece of music that moved you? (It’s fine if it’s not orchestral music, we’re not strict!) What was your reaction to it? What did it bring up for you?

What’s the most delicious thing you ate in the past six months? How did all the elements on the plate come together?

Publish a collection of short poems, where each one is a stand-alone that also works with the others to tell a bigger story.

