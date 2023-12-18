Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for December 2023

Five versatile new themes for all your WordPress needs, including the launch of Twenty Twenty-Four.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, including new release Twenty Twenty-Four, as well as a number of other beautiful and versatile designs.

Twenty Twenty-Four (aka TT4), WordPress’s brand new default theme, is now available! TT4 is designed to be flexible, versatile, and applicable to any website—whether running a business, writing a blog, or showcasing work.

This beautiful theme comes with a number of style variations and full-page patterns to help speed up the site-building process; it is fully compatible with the Site Editor and takes advantage of all the new design tools introduced in WordPress 6.4.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Issue is a magazine-style theme designed to make blog content more inviting. Its simple homepage displays large featured images and post titles only, with sticky menu navigation that allows users to access pages (or lists of posts) independently. The minimalist layout and generous white space on individual posts gives this theme a modern feel, while still being visually striking.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Carnation is a minimalist blog theme featuring a classic two-column layout, designed to showcase your content with understated elegance. The homepage emphasizes big featured images to draw in visitors. In the single post/page view, we decided to do something different and not include the featured images at all. Large images often take over the most valuable space near the top of the post/page, which we really wanted to dedicate to content alone in this theme. For any writers tackling Bloganuary this year, Carnation is a great option for your site.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Ritratto, Italian for “portrait,” offers the perfect design for any kind of showcase, be it for yourself or your favorite historical figure. The prominent header area offers a headshot, large title, brief description, and links. Below that is a grid of posts that’s especially noticeable for its lack of featured image; perhaps counterintuitively, the text-heavy layout helps this theme stand out.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Sunderland is a simple theme designed for announcing upcoming events in a visually captivating way. Sunderland’s character lies in its immersive landing page, with an easily replaceable full-width background image. Sunderland is the ideal choice for bands, musicians, artists, or event organizers who want a sleek and eye-catching website to inform and engage their audience.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Partner themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: