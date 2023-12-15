Bloganuary Is Just Around the Corner!

It’s hard to fathom, but we’re just a couple of weeks from 2024. It’s been a big year! WordPress celebrated its 20th birthday, “Barbenheimer” won big at the global box office, and generative AI tools for text and video broke through to the mainstream spotlight.

On WordPress.com, we’ve seen a good share of change, too. We launched a new education hub for our free courses and webinars. We made vast improvements to our domain offerings, such as multi-year registration, domain forwarding, and bulk updates. We also continue to regularly release beautifully designed themes and patterns, making it easier for you to create the site of your dreams.

Peering into the very near future, we’re thrilled to announce the return of Bloganuary for its third consecutive year! In January 2024, we’re inviting YOU to join the thousands of bloggers who have previously participated in this month-long writing challenge.

Participating in Bloganuary is a breeze. Each day in January offers a unique writing prompt, which will be displayed on your WordPress.com dashboard. Click “Post answer” to start a new post, which will automatically include the #bloganuary tag. Let these prompts inspire you to publish blog posts in whatever format you choose. Wordsmiths can write, artists can share their creations, photographers can post photographs–you get the gist.

In a world inundated with digital noise, blogging provides a sanctuary for authentic voices to emerge. Your own blog gives you the space to connect with your readers on a more genuine, human level, which is something that’s often hard to find on ad-filled, algorithmically-driven social media platforms.

To get the most out of this challenge and connect with other writers, follow the #bloganuary tag in the Reader and join the community site.

If you’ve been considering starting a new blog, take this as your sign that now is the write time! Bloganuary will not only be the perfect kickoff to establish a strong publishing habit, but it’ll also help you connect with a new audience and a global community of bloggers.

Use coupon code bloganuary2024 for 25% off new annual plans. Visit WordPress.com/start or click below to get started:

If you’d prefer to journal privately instead of blog publicly, check out the Day One app.