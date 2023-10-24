One Inbox to Rule Them All
Automattic welcomes Texts.com to the family.
The internet is undefeated in coining new terms to describe our digital lives: hashtag, blog, clickbait, lurk. Somehow, though, the most universal phenomenon of them all doesn’t have a word yet.
How many times have you lost track of an online conversation, even accidentally ghosting someone because you couldn’t remember where it was happening? Between iMessage, WhatsApp, Instagram, Signal, Discord, and others, you’ve probably found yourself swiping between apps on a regular basis just to find your various chat threads. Frankly, with “appnesia” on the rise, we’re amazed we have any friends left.
There may not be an official word for it, but there is an answer: Texts.com. All your messages in a single place—truly the one inbox to rule them all. And today, we’re thrilled to announce that Texts.com is joining the Automattic family.
The best messaging app on the market
Texts.com brings all your chats into a single dashboard: iMessage, Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Signal, Discord, and X, with more services on the way.
Beyond the unmatched convenience, Texts.com also offers end-to-end encryption, as well as some delightful features that other messaging apps can’t seem to figure out, like scheduling messages to send when your recipient is awake, or the ability to mark as unread on services that still don’t have it.
And then there’s the bevy of handy keyboard shortcuts, a customizable interface, and even group chat summaries for when you’ve been away for a few hours and come back to 100+ unread messages. No more appnesia, just power and simplicity where you need it most.
Messaging is the future
In 2005, Automattic started as a publishing platform with WordPress.com; in 2015, the acquisition of WooCommerce added a commerce solution to those publishing tools; 2019’s addition of Tumblr brought a new suite of advertising tools to the company’s bench. Now, with the acquisition of Texts.com, Automattic moves into a fourth market that’s integral to the modern web experience: messaging.
Texts.com founder Kishan Bagaria joins Automattic as the company’s new Head of Messaging; the rest of the fully distributed Texts.com team is staying on and working in earnest to bring the desktop app to mobile devices.
Get on the waitlist today—and get one step closer to the inbox of your dreams.
35 Comments
Will check it out . That would be helpful as I have a problem memorize all passwords . Can you just ignore meta out of your future plans ? Can not you do it all alone ? Without mark ? Just saying he acts like a teacher and we are the student .
You get to decide what accounts to connect, so if you want to ignore Meta, you surely can!
Yeah just I want to stay away fb and I did as then to increase storage so I can add my arts rather than paying . Thank you for share
That is good
At which point you do not have any life left, it is overwhelming already. I am on Facebook and linked in, plus receiving e-mail which I skim to see any that might have an importance in my daily life. IF or when I have time, I go through everything else and delete by the dozen. Collecting and collating all messages in one app sounds great, but I would need a Chat bot to read it!
There’s an idea!
Great post!
Thank you
Indeed!
Can you unsubscribe me from these notifications, please?
Sent from my iPhone
You can manage your subscriptions here, or use the unsubscribe link in your email.
Wow
Sehari 5 bab dong
Great post
Nederland
Good
Wondering how this will integrate with WordPress much like Automattic’s other acquisitions 🤔
As my former, fellow Tech Sales person would say: “Figure out what they’re not telling you.” Without seeing the interface, what I’ve got is – that’s a pretty expansive database, and – a Security breach would have a single point of failure. But, this got buy-in, from Apple & Signal? Add me to the Invite list. Let’s see what you’ve acquired.
Hmm, the Texts TOS are a bit uncommitted re sticking to initial Privacy Policies. Think I’ll wait & see how it rolls out. All the best-
This sounds like a brilliant solution to “appnesia” – and yes. I’ve certainly been there more than once!!
😛😛
Hey! That’s a photo of me! Awesome!
Unsubscribe me pls
Regards,Zann
Please use the unsubscribe link in your email, or manage your subscriptions here.
nice
Thanks
Great idea!
Amazing
Amazing
Good
PS I like this Text thing
This is great 🙂
Kind of make it easy
great
Welcome
