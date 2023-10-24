One Inbox to Rule Them All

Automattic welcomes Texts.com to the family.

October 24, 2023

Automattic

The internet is undefeated in coining new terms to describe our digital lives: hashtag, blog, clickbait, lurk. Somehow, though, the most universal phenomenon of them all doesn’t have a word yet. 

How many times have you lost track of an online conversation, even accidentally ghosting someone because you couldn’t remember where it was happening? Between iMessage, WhatsApp, Instagram, Signal, Discord, and others, you’ve probably found yourself swiping between apps on a regular basis just to find your various chat threads. Frankly, with “appnesia” on the rise, we’re amazed we have any friends left.

There may not be an official word for it, but there is an answer: Texts.com. All your messages in a single place—truly the one inbox to rule them all. And today, we’re thrilled to announce that Texts.com is joining the Automattic family.

The best messaging app on the market

Texts.com brings all your chats into a single dashboard: iMessage, Slack, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Messenger, LinkedIn, Signal, Discord, and X, with more services on the way. 

Beyond the unmatched convenience, Texts.com also offers end-to-end encryption, as well as some delightful features that other messaging apps can’t seem to figure out, like scheduling messages to send when your recipient is awake, or the ability to mark as unread on services that still don’t have it. 

And then there’s the bevy of handy keyboard shortcuts, a customizable interface, and even group chat summaries for when you’ve been away for a few hours and come back to 100+ unread messages. No more appnesia, just power and simplicity where you need it most.

Messaging is the future 

In 2005, Automattic started as a publishing platform with WordPress.com; in 2015, the acquisition of WooCommerce added a commerce solution to those publishing tools; 2019’s addition of Tumblr brought a new suite of advertising tools to the company’s bench. Now, with the acquisition of Texts.com, Automattic moves into a fourth market that’s integral to the modern web experience: messaging.

Texts.com founder Kishan Bagaria joins Automattic as the company’s new Head of Messaging; the rest of the fully distributed Texts.com team is staying on and working in earnest to bring the desktop app to mobile devices. 

Get on the waitlist today—and get one step closer to the inbox of your dreams. 

Join the waitlist

35 Comments

  1. Huchi Oct 24th at 10:30 am

    Will check it out . That would be helpful as I have a problem memorize all passwords . Can you just ignore meta out of your future plans ? Can not you do it all alone ? Without mark ? Just saying he acts like a teacher and we are the student .

    Like

  2. QASIM TALEB ALOUDAT Oct 24th at 11:15 am

    That is good

    Like

  3. itsthatwoman Oct 24th at 1:16 pm

    At which point you do not have any life left, it is overwhelming already. I am on Facebook and linked in, plus receiving e-mail which I skim to see any that might have an importance in my daily life. IF or when I have time, I go through everything else and delete by the dozen. Collecting and collating all messages in one app sounds great, but I would need a Chat bot to read it!

    Like

  4. Anthony Grullon Oct 24th at 2:26 pm

    Great post!

    Liked by 5 people

  5. Rajrao Oct 24th at 4:09 pm

    Wow

    Like

  6. jokosusilo12327 Oct 24th at 4:35 pm

    Sehari 5 bab dong

    Liked by 1 person

  7. Fonkis Prod Oct 24th at 5:16 pm

    Great post

    Like

  8. ff7375343 Oct 24th at 6:18 pm

    Nederland

    Liked by 4 people

  9. Nelson Debere Oct 24th at 7:41 pm

    Good

    Like

  10. admiraljuicy Oct 24th at 9:09 pm

    Wondering how this will integrate with WordPress much like Automattic’s other acquisitions 🤔

    Like

  11. Cosucoe Oct 24th at 10:04 pm

    As my former, fellow Tech Sales person would say: “Figure out what they’re not telling you.” Without seeing the interface, what I’ve got is – that’s a pretty expansive database, and – a Security breach would have a single point of failure. But, this got buy-in, from Apple & Signal? Add me to the Invite list. Let’s see what you’ve acquired.

    Like

  12. Cosucoe Oct 24th at 10:09 pm

    Hmm, the Texts TOS are a bit uncommitted re sticking to initial Privacy Policies. Think I’ll wait & see how it rolls out. All the best-

    Like

  13. JanBeek Oct 24th at 11:24 pm

    This sounds like a brilliant solution to “appnesia” – and yes. I’ve certainly been there more than once!!

    Like

  14. Gretel Barcelo Oct 24th at 11:31 pm

    😛😛

    Like

  15. ncr223 Oct 25th at 12:11 am

    Hey! That’s a photo of me! Awesome!

    Like

  16. thewhitesponge Oct 25th at 1:52 am

    Unsubscribe me pls

    Regards,Zann

    Like

  17. Muhammadilyas Oct 25th at 4:23 am

    nice

    Like

  18. kimberlykarambi23 Oct 25th at 10:08 am

    Thanks

    Like

  19. Eugi Oct 25th at 12:18 pm

    Great idea!

    Like

  20. Yashi Awasthi Oct 25th at 12:25 pm

    Amazing

    Like

  21. Caleb Ishaya Oct 25th at 3:19 pm

    Amazing

    Like

  22. Arslan Ahmad Oct 25th at 3:38 pm

    Good

    Liked by 1 person

  23. Drag0 Drag0n Oct 25th at 10:04 pm

    PS I like this Text thing

    Like

  24. Renan Carvalho Oct 26th at 9:27 am

    This is great 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

  25. Anne Bail Oct 26th at 9:55 am

    Kind of make it easy

    Liked by 1 person

  26. Muhammadilyas Oct 26th at 3:09 pm

    great

    Liked by 1 person

  27. Md. Abdus Salam Oct 26th at 7:04 pm

    Welcome

    Liked by 1 person

