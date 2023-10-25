Hot Off the Press: New WordPress.com Themes for October 2023

Five great new themes for all your WordPress needs.

The WordPress.com team is always working on new design ideas to bring your website to life. Check out the latest themes in our library, featuring beautiful new options for bloggers, creators, and small business operators of all kinds.

Programme is a blog theme inspired by legendary designer Massimo Vignelli’s playbills for the Piccolo Teatro in Milan. This theme is perfect for showcasing programs, calendars, and announcements.

Massimo Vignelli is well-known among designers for his dedication to a select few typefaces. Drawing inspiration from this, Programme includes a style variation featuring Evolventa and another that uses Libre Baskerville.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Ueno is a mobile-first theme suitable for any kind of blog or website. It features an opinionated default style and two alternative style variations. Ueno was inspired by Japanese kimono patterns and designs attributed to Seikō Ueno.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Organizer is a portfolio theme that will appeal to a number of different WordPress users. Due to its simplicity, it works as both a simple portfolio/showcase site as well as a blog or small business website.

The theme has a simple structure and displays only the most necessary information. Four vibrant style variations allow you to choose the flavor that best suits your aesthetic.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Erma is a portfolio theme that features gorgeous imagery and modern layouts. With three styles and elegant templates, Erma is the perfect choice for artists, designers, and other creative professionals looking to showcase their work in an eye-catching way. The clean and sophisticated design allows your portfolio pieces to take center stage.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

Although StartFitter’s initial design is geared towards fitness-focused small businesses, it can easily be customized to any service-based organization or side hustle. With professional templates for pricing, product, and contact pages, StartFitter is the theme you need to boost your business’s growth.

Click here to view a demo of this theme.

To install any of the above themes, click the name of the theme you like, which brings you right to the installation page. Then click the “Activate this design” button. You can also click “Open live demo,” which brings up a clickable, scrollable version of the theme for you to preview.

Premium themes are available to use at no extra charge for customers on the Premium plan or above. Partner themes are third-party products that can be purchased for $79/year each.

You can explore all of our themes by navigating to the “Themes” page, which is found under “Appearance” in the left-side menu of your WordPress.com dashboard. Or you can click below: